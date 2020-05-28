Dutch GP's Formula 1 return moved back to 2021 season

The return of the Dutch Grand Prix will now have to wait until next year after organisers confirmed the postponed event will not be rescheduled when the 2020 season begins.

The race at a revamped Zandvoort track had been due to take place on May 3 but was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic, one of 10 grands prix to have been postponed or cancelled.

Organisers confirmed on Thursday morning that it was "no longer possible to hold a race with fans present this year".

"We were completely ready for this first race and we still are," said Jan Lammers, the race's sports director and former F1 driver.

"An unbelievable achievement has been made thanks to all the fans, the companies and the governments involved. We and Formula 1 have investigated the potential to hold a rescheduled race this year without spectators, but we would like to celebrate this moment, the return of Formula 1 in Zandvoort, together with our racing fans in the Netherlands.

"We ask everyone to be patient. I had to look forward to it for 35 years, so I can wait another year."

More to follow...