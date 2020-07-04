F1 confirms no positive coronavirus tests ahead of Austrian GP

F1 and the FIA have confirmed there have been no positive coronavirus cases from 4,032 tests over the past seven days.

The F1 season has begun in Austria this weekend amid strict COVID-19 protocols at the Red Bull Ring, with private testing being carried out on all personnel before arriving at the venue and then every five days.

Of the 4,032 drivers, teams and personnel tested, none returned positive results.

"The FIA and Formula 1 can today confirm that between Friday 26th June and Thursday 2nd July, 4,032 drivers, teams and personnel were tested for COVID-19," read a statement.

"Of these, zero people have tested positive. The FIA and Formula 1 are providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

"No specific details as to teams or individuals will be provided by the FIA or Formula 1 and results will be made public every 7 days."

All personnel on site are being kept in 'bubbles' throughout the event with F1 operating a biosphere in Austria, the venue for the season's first two races over the next eight days.

The wearing of face masks is mandatory in the paddock with distancing rules also in place.