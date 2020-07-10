Lando Norris collects grid penalty for Styrian GP after rules breach

The wrong kind of 'three' this week for Lando Norris in Austria so far...

McLaren Lando Norris has picked up a three-place grid penalty for overtaking under yellow flags at the Styrian GP.

Last week's third-place finisher will carry the penalty into Saturday's qualifying session after being found guilty of passing Pierre Gasly's AlphaTauri at Turn Five when the yellow flags were showing during Practice One.

It is the same penalty Lewis Hamilton suffered last week at the Red Bull Ring.

1:08 Lewis Hamilton was handed a late three-place grid penalty in Austria after new footage from on-board the Mercedes in qualifying emerged. Lewis Hamilton was handed a late three-place grid penalty in Austria after new footage from on-board the Mercedes in qualifying emerged.

"The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 4 (Lando Norris) and the team representative and have reviewed video evidence," read a stewards' statement.

"On-board footage clearly shows that driver of Car 4 passed Car 10 while yellow light panels were clearly visible and yellow flags were shown."

3:24 SkyPad analysis as Anthony Davidson compares the final-lap onboards of Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton at the Austrian GP SkyPad analysis as Anthony Davidson compares the final-lap onboards of Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton at the Austrian GP

Norris also had two penalty points added to his hitherto clean F1 superlicence.

The 20-year-old finished on the podium for the first time in his career last Sunday after taking advantage of an in-race time penalty for Hamilton via a stellar final lap of the race.

The new Formula 1 season is underway in dramatic style on Sky Sports F1 and continues this week with the second race at the Red Bull Ring - the Styrian GP. Find out more & subscribe.