Spanish GP Qualifying: Lewis Hamilton pips Valtteri Bottas for pole

Lewis Hamilton hung on to pole position in a closely-fought duel with Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas for Sunday's Spanish GP.

In another all-Mercedes duel, Hamilton took pole by just 0.059s with Bottas unable to capitalise after the six-time world champion lapped significantly slower than his early Q3 marker on his final lap.

Max Verstappen took third for Red Bull, 0.7s adrift, with the Racing Points again performing strongly as Sergio Perez headed up their efforts with a fourth place on his F1 return after being sidelined for two weeks with coronavirus.

But Ferrari's troubles continued in the heat of Barcelona.

Charles Leclerc was only ninth in their lead car, while Sebastian Vettel dropped out in Q2 for the second successive weekend.

Spanish GP Qualifying: Top 10

1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

3. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

4. Sergio Perez, Racing Point

5. Lance Stroll, Racing Point

6. Alexander Albon, Red Bull

7. Carlos Sainz, McLaren

8. Lando Norris, McLaren

9. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

10. Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

More to follow...

