Lewis Hamilton: Podium record is 'far beyond' what I dreamed as a kid

A "humbled and honoured" Lewis Hamilton has described breaking Michael Schumacher's podium record as surpassing anything he could have ever hoped as a child.

Hamilton has now achieved 156 podium finishes, edging one ahead of German great Schumacher, following a dominant victory in the Spanish Grand Prix.

Mercedes' main man won pole on Saturday, led from the front and never looked like relinquishing his lead throughout the race, displaying razor-sharp tactical acumen despite sweltering conditions in Barcelona.

And Hamilton conceded the record surpassed his wildest dreams.

The most podium’s in @f1 🤯 I can’t even begin to describe how this feels. Thank you all for your love and positivity. I want to thank everyone back at the factory, I’m so proud to be a part of this team and I hope you’re all doing well and staying safe. #StillWeRise pic.twitter.com/iY7Wc2RP21 — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) August 16, 2020

He said: "I don't really know what to say, it's just very strange.

"All of us drivers here grew up watching Michael and [thought about] one day being here. What is happening right now is far beyond what I dreamed as a kid.

"Michael was obviously an incredible athlete and driver, and so I just always feel really humbled and honoured to be mentioned in the same light as a driver like him and Ayrton and Fangio, it's pretty cool. And I hope the Hamilton family are proud."

Hamilton has more Schumacher records in his sights. He is now only three short of his all-time win record of 91, and - after moving 37 points clear in the title race - is on course for a record-equalling seventh championship.

Hamilton: 'Today is right up there'

The six-time world champion acknowledged his dominant victory wasn't as controversial or swashbuckling as some of his previous races, but he rated it amongst his favourite races regardless.

He continued: "There are different types of races. We all try for perfection and it's not always easy to deliver like that but today I was ecstatic when I came across the line.

2:46 Lewis Hamilton believes his 88th race win at the Spanish Grand Prix was one of the best performances from Mercedes in recent times. Lewis Hamilton believes his 88th race win at the Spanish Grand Prix was one of the best performances from Mercedes in recent times.

"In terms of how I drove, really delivering, today is right up there with some of the best that I've done. It's super exciting and I feel we go weekend in, weekend out and just move on to the next thing but I need to make sure I really appreciate this moment because you never know when you're going to have another like this.

"It's easy, sometimes, just to forget just how amazing it is, where we are, what we're doing."