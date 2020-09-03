F1: George Russell, Nicholas Latifi pay tribute to Williams family

2:53 Williams driver George Russell is sad that Sir Frank Williams and his daughter Claire have decided to step down from the team Williams driver George Russell is sad that Sir Frank Williams and his daughter Claire have decided to step down from the team

George Russell and Nicholas Latifi have paid tribute to the Williams family after their "sad" exit from Formula 1 was confirmed, although they believe the future is bright for the iconic team.

Following the takeover of the team by Dorilton Capital a fortnight ago, it was announced on Thursday that Sir Frank Williams and his daughter Claire will be leaving their roles after this weekend's Italian GP.

The family's departure marks the end of an era after 43 years and 739 Grands Prix, while only Ferrari have won more constructors' titles.

"Obviously it's a sad day for us," admitted Russell, the Mercedes junior who joined the team before the 2019 season.

He added to Sky F1: "It's obviously a sad moment for everybody in the team to see the Williams family leaving, but it's been a huge privilege for me to race under them.

"For me they hold a huge place in my heart because, ultimately, Claire and Frank gave me my first opportunity in Formula 1, which I'll forever be grateful for."

The once-dominant, but now-struggling, team, who have not won a grand prix since 2012 and are currently last and without a point, will continue to race under the Williams name .

"I think we are all at ease with the future because we know how much the team means for the whole family, and they wouldn't have sold it if they didn't think Dorilton and the investors didn't have the best interests of the team at their heart," Russell added. "That is why it's sad on one side, but we know the future of the team is bright."

Sir Frank, who founded the outfit with Sir Patrick Head in 1977, has been one of the most successful team principals/owners in history, although the day-to-day running of the team was passed to his daughter in 2013. Claire, who has operated as deputy team principal since then.

Nicholas Latifi, an F1 and Williams rookie this year, said he was "shocked" to be told the news on Thursday morning, but paid tribute to Sir Frank and Claire and insisted he is proud to be associated with the team.

"It goes without saying that the contribution has been massive," he said. "They're one of the most successful teams of all time, and their pedigree and history in the sport will be remembered for years to come - and what Frank and Claire have done for the sport.

"Also, for me, it's always going to be something special that they gave me my first opportunity, they trusted me to do a good job representing them, their team, their family name, and I hope to continue to do so in the coming years.

"What it means for the future? Right now on a day-to-day basis obviously not much has changed, in due course a new team principal will be announced for sure."