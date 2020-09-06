Renault to be known as Alpine F1 Team from 2021 season

Renault's Formula 1's outfit will be renamed for the 2021 season and become known as the Alpine F1 Team.

Alpine is the French manufacturer's sportscar brand and was relaunched in 2017. It already features in the World Endurance Championship, but has never previously been used in F1.

Fernando Alonso returns to the team in 2021 and Alpine's French blue, red and white colours are set to revoke memories of the Spaniard's title-winning era there in the mid-2000s, when Renault's car was blue and yellow for sponsorship reasons.

The news of the name change comes after Renault joined their fellow F1 teams in committing their future to the sport until 2025 via the new Concorde Agreement last month.

"This change comes at a key moment in the trajectory of the team and the sport," said Renault's team principal Cyril Abiteboul.

"Alpine brings a new meaning, new values and colours to the paddock with the spirit of competition from other worlds and French creative agility. These will be assets in the preparation of 2022 deadlines.

"The new regulatory and financial framework will establish the conditions for a fairer motor sport in its redistribution of revenues; simpler and progressive in its governance.

"The implementation of the 'budget cap' will put an end to the expense race and will allow the signatory teams to be measured for their sporting value. Alpine has its place in Formula 1 and can challenge for victory."

Renault have run under their own name since buying back their former team in 2016. The French firm's name will continue to be listed in the name of the team's engine.

Luca De Meo, the company's new chief executive, said: "We are bringing a dream brand alongside the biggest names, for spectacular car races made and followed by enthusiasts. Alpine will also bring its values to the F1 paddock: elegance, ingenuity and audacity."

Alonso is returning to F1 after a two-year absence to partner Esteban Ocon after Daniel Ricciardo signed for McLaren during the lockdown period.