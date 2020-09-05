Italian GP Qualifying: Pole for Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari problems worsen

1:16 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton secured another pole position at Monza ahead of the Italian GP. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton secured another pole position at Monza ahead of the Italian GP.

Lewis Hamilton edged out Valtteri Bottas for pole position at the Italian GP as Mercedes dominated qualifying, while Carlos Sainz was a surprise third for McLaren and Sebastian Vettel fell at the first Monza hurdle.

It was a miserable Saturday at their much-loved home track for Ferrari with Vettel out in Q1 and Charles Leclerc only 13th, while Red Bull also struggled in a feisty session as both drivers missed out on the second row.

But after claiming the new-for-Italy engine rules were introduced to "slow us down", Mercedes comfortably handled the lack of 'party mode' and the near-constant traffic to crush the competition - and it was Hamilton who sealed his 94th pole with a track record around F1's fastest track.

Hamilton out-paced team-mate Bottas by just 0.069s, and eight-tenths faster than the nearest non-Silver Arrow rival.

That turned out to be Sainz, who Sky F1's Martin Brundle said produced the "lap of the day" to edge out Sergio Perez in the Racing Point to head-up the second row, with Max Verstappen a disappointing fifth for Red Bull.

Team-mate Alex Albon will only start Sunday's race, live on Sky Sports F1 at 2.10pm, in ninth and behind Lando Norris, Daniel Ricciardo and Lance Stroll.

But for the first time since 1984, Ferrari were missing from the top-10 entirely in Italian GP qualifying.

Vettel became a victim to the end-of-Q1 traffic "mess" as drivers, much like last year, jostled for position at the start of their crucial flying laps in a bid to get a slipstream, with an angry four-time world champion unable to improve.

Esteban Ocon and Kimi Raikkonen came particularly close to colliding in that instance.

Leclerc, meanwhile, said there was no more he could do after qualifying 13th, 0.2s off a place in the the Q3 shootout.

Italian GP Qualifying Result

1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

3. Carlos Sainz, McLaren

4. Sergio Perez, Racing Point

5. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

6. Lando Norris, McLaren

7. Daniel Ricciardo, Renault

8. Lance Stroll, Racing Point

9. Alex Albon, Red Bull

10. Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

Party over for Mercedes? Think again

A new F1 engine rule has been introduced for this weekend's Italian GP, with teams now having to operate in the same single engine mode from the start of qualifying to the end of the race. Mercedes, who are thought to have one of F1's most powerful 'party modes' on a Saturday, believed their qualifying pace would be hampered because of the change.

But by Monza's evidence, they have no reason to worry.

Hamilton and Bottas traded fastest times in every qualifying segment - even in Q1 when on medium tyres - and no team ever really got close to them, with suspected closest rivals Red Bull even slipping into the midfield.

Bottas, so desperate for championship momentum, had the upper hand going into the final shootout but was beaten on both Q3 laps by Hamilton, who has quite the habit of delivering when it matters most.

"You saw how close it was between us all," said Hamilton, referencing the Monza traffic. "And it really demanded a clean lap. I think I did that on both, so I'm generally really happy."

Renault also seem to have had no issues with the new engine rule, with three Renault-powered drivers in the top seven in Sainz, Norris and Ricciardo.

Although it may not have been related to the change in regulations, Verstappen regularly cited a lack of power in Q3 on his way to a third-row start.

More to follow...