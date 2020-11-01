Lewis Hamilton wins at Imola after Max Verstappen crash, Mercedes crowned F1 2020 champions

Lewis Hamilton sealed a record-extending 93rd Formula 1 victory after recovering from third to win the Emilia-Romagna GP ahead of Valtteri Bottas, after Max Verstappen's crash led to a chaotic finish.

Hamilton was comfortably leading from Verstappen before the Red Bull driver, following a long-awaited pass on Bottas, dramatically span off into the gravel to bring out the Safety Car on F1's Imola return.

Hamilton kept his nerve from Bottas - with Mercedes clinching the Constructors Championship despite Bottas' struggles with damage from the second lap of the race he started on pole - while Daniel Ricciardo secured his second podium in three races for Renault ahead of late charger Daniil Kvyat.

More to follow.

