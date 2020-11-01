Mercedes win 2020 F1 constructors' title for record seventh year in a row

0:57 Lewis Hamilton wins the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix as Mercedes clinch the Constructors' Championship for a record seventh year in a row Lewis Hamilton wins the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix as Mercedes clinch the Constructors' Championship for a record seventh year in a row

Mercedes have taken another record away from Ferrari by winning a seventh F1 constructors' championship in a row at Sunday's Emilia-Romagna GP.

Clinching the 2020 teams' crown with four races to spare with a one-two finish at Imola, Mercedes take the outright record for consecutive crowns after matching Ferrari's run from 1999-2004 last year.

Mercedes' seventh title has come in just 11 seasons since returning to F1 as a team owner in 2010 and, most incredibly, represents every constructors' title available in the hybrid-turbo engine era.

Most Constructors' Championships in a row Team Sequence Years 1) Mercedes 7 2014-2020 2) Ferrari 6 1999-2004 3) McLaren 4 1988-1991 3) Red Bull 4 2010-2013

A record-extending seventh consecutive drivers-teams title double is now also confirmed after Red Bull's Max Verstappen dropped out of mathematical contention for the crown behind Lewis Hamilton, the runaway points leader, and Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton can clinch his own seventh world title at the next race in Turkey on November 15.

"It's just very overwhelming right now," said Imola race winner Hamilton, who has been part of all seven Mercedes' team successes since 2014.

"I look at my crew, this team here, and I know all the guys and girls back at the factory and Brixworth, they are the unsung heroes. They are the ones who have grafted away and never given up. Just continued to push and elevate and innovate.

"People watching may feel we're used to this, but it always feels like the first with this team and that's because of the spirit. So I'm forever grateful to be a part of it and breaking a record like this. No one has ever done it before.

"It's unbelievable.... Seven-times champs, that's something I'm going to be able to tell my grandchildren one day."

Record breakers rising up the all-time table

Most F1 Constructors' Championships Team Titles 1) Ferrari 16 2) Williams 9 3) McLaren 8 4) Lotus 7 4) Mercedes 7 6) Red Bull 4

Mercedes have moved alongside Lotus on seven constructors' championship titles in F1 history, one fewer than McLaren and two fewer than Williams.

Ferrari lead the all-time table with 16 teams' titles.

But Mercedes, whose original Silver Arrows F1 team of the 1950s competed before the Constructors' Championship was inaugurated in 1958, have features in significantly fewer seasons than the other leading historical teams.

More to follow...