Mick Schumacher: Haas sign Michael's son for Formula 1 2021 season

Mick Schumacher is joining the Formula 1 grid for 2021, with Haas confirming the German will partner Nikita Mazepin in a new-look driver line-up.

The long-awaited announcement means the Schumacher name is returning to F1 after a nine-year absence. Mick's father Michael won seven world titles during a legendary career, which ended in 2012.

Schumacher will make his Haas - and F1 weekend - debut in Friday practice at next week's Abu Dhabi GP. He will then drive the VF-20 in the young driver test at the same circuit the following Tuesday.

Mazepin's deal was announced on Tuesday.

"The prospect of being on the Formula 1 grid next year makes me incredibly happy and I'm simply speechless," said Schumacher, who has signed a multi-year deal.

"I would like to thank Haas F1 Team, Scuderia Ferrari and the Ferrari Driver Academy for placing their trust in me. I also want to acknowledge and extend my love to my parents - I know that I owe them everything. I have always believed that I would realize my dream of Formula 1.

"A huge thank you must also go to all the great motorsport fans out there who have supported me throughout my career. I will give it my all, as I always do, and I look forward to going on this journey together with Haas F1 and them."

Mick will aim to follow in his father's successful footsteps, and has showed plenty of promise as a junior. He is currently leading the Formula 2 championship with one round remaining, having already won in Formula 3 - while he is also part of the young driver programme of Ferrari, where Michael claimed six of his seven F1 crowns.

Schumacher, who can wrap up the F2 title this weekend in Bahrain, and Mazepin, are replacing Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen at the American team.

5:53 A very special moment as Mick Schumacher presents Lewis Hamilton with one of his father's crash helmets after the Briton equalled the F1 wins record A very special moment as Mick Schumacher presents Lewis Hamilton with one of his father's crash helmets after the Briton equalled the F1 wins record

Haas are engine partners of the Scuderia and so, after confirming Grosjean and Magnussen's joint exit, were always likely to take at least one Ferrari-backed starlet.

Team boss Guenther Steiner said: "Mick has won races, collected podiums and excelled against some pretty exceptional talent in 2020.

"I firmly believe he's earned the opportunity to graduate into Formula 1 based on his performances. We have an opportunity ahead of us, as a team, to evaluate and nurture a new driver given our familiarity with our race package heading into 2021.

1:17 Martin Brundle sat down with Mick Schumacher ahead of what should have been his F1 practice debut at the Eifel GP with Alfa Romeo Martin Brundle sat down with Mick Schumacher ahead of what should have been his F1 practice debut at the Eifel GP with Alfa Romeo

"We are putting in place our building blocks for the continued long-term growth of the team and I look forward to Mick's contributions both on and off the track in that process."

Schumacher will partner Mazepin, the Russian driver, and is just 20 days Mick's elder. Mazepin has claimed two F2 victories this season and is currently third, while he has completed F1 test days in the past with Racing Point and Mercedes.

CONFIRMED 2021 FORMULA 1 GRID... SO FAR

Mercedes: TBC and Valtteri Bottas

Red Bull: Max Verstappen and TBC

Aston Martin: Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll

McLaren: Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris

Renault: Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon

Ferrari: Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz

AlphaTauri: Pierre Gasly and TBC

Alfa Romeo: Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi

Haas: Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin

Williams: George Russell and Nicholas Latifi

'Schumacher family will be proud': And is Mick the real deal?

Analysis from Sky Sports F1's Ted Kravitz, in Bahrain

"In a sense Mick is echoing what his dad Michael did. He's starting with a small team - Michael started with the Jordan team in Formula 1 and before that the Sauber team in sportscars before he went to Benetton for the first of seven world championships. So Mick is echoing that, except he's doing it without the backup of his Dad and he would love to have that. Michael was always so proud of his kids, of Mick.

"Mick's mum Corinna, Michael's wife, was famously very relieved when Michael stopped racing. She said 'at last I have him back'. Now she's got a son racing in Formula 1. It will be an immense source of pride for Michael and Corinna.

0:53 Mick Schumacher's brilliant overtake of Yuki Tsunoda saw him take the lead in Formula 2's first race at the Russian Grand Prix. Mick Schumacher's brilliant overtake of Yuki Tsunoda saw him take the lead in Formula 2's first race at the Russian Grand Prix.

"Mick's got a big job ahead of him but hopefully a long time to do it. He's a slow burner, is Mick Schumacher. He's not explosive with his speed and so obviously deserves to be in a Formula 1 from an early age like Michael Schumacher.

"Mick's taken a couple of years in all the seasons he has done in order tow in the championship. So we need to give him a bit of time in Formula 1."