Romain Grosjean: Haas driver leaves Bahrain hospital to continue burns treatment in private

Romain Grosjean spent three nights in hospital after suffering burns to his hands in a terrifying accident in Bahrain

Romain Grosjean has been discharged from hospital in Bahrain and will continue treatment for the burns suffered on the back of his hands in private.

In a statement on Wednesday, Grosjean's team Haas said: "Haas F1 Team driver Romain Grosjean was discharged from the care of the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) Hospital at 10.30am local time Wednesday.

"Grosjean spent three nights in hospital following Sunday's incident at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

"Grosjean will continue private treatment for the burns suffered on the back of his hands and will remain in Bahrain for the time being.

"On behalf of Romain Grosjean and the entire Haas F1 Team we extend our thanks to all who have tended to him at the BDF Hospital."

