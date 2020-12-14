Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull win DHL 'Fastest Awards' for F1 2020

1:36 Sky F1's Anthony Davidson analyses Lewis Hamilton's fastest lap from the Tuscan GP on the SkyPad, after the Mercedes driver won his fifth DHL Fastest Lap Award Sky F1's Anthony Davidson analyses Lewis Hamilton's fastest lap from the Tuscan GP on the SkyPad, after the Mercedes driver won his fifth DHL Fastest Lap Award

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and the Red Bull team each gained further trophies at F1's Abu Dhabi GP season finale by taking respective honours in the DHL 'Fastest Awards'.

For the second year in a row and record-extending fifth time in total, Hamilton claimed the DHL Fastest Lap Award for recording the most-fastest race laps by a driver this season.

The 2020 champion finished with six fastest laps from the 17 rounds, three more than nearest challenger Max Verstappen.

One of Hamilton's fastest laps came during his victory at the Tuscan GP at Mugello in September, which Sky F1's Anthony Davidson analyses in detail in the video at the top of the page.

Meanwhile, Red Bull walked away with the DHL Fastest Pit Stop Award after dominating the inter-team pit stop competition this year.

The fastest pit crew in an incredible 15 rounds, Red Bull twice recorded season-best services of 1.86s at the Russian and Portuguese GP.

Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley collected the trophy on the team's behalf for their third win in succession in the competition.

At the end of a season which has produced the fastest cars in F1's history, Arjan Sissing, head of global brand management at Deutsche Post DHL Group, said: "The new records show that the drivers and teams have coped well with the many changes in the race schedule and with the infection prevention measures that are in place.

"The race logistics have also worked really well in a difficult environment because in this pandemic year of 2020 we have had to plan international races within just a few weeks.

"Our experience has enabled us to offer safe, fast and reliable logistics in Formula 1 even under extraordinary conditions."

