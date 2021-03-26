Bahrain GP: Red Bull on top as Max Verstappen seals practice double in P2 ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris

Max Verstappen underlined Red Bull's status as a serious threat to Mercedes by finishing a closely-contested first day of Formula 1 2021 on top, leading Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton in Bahrain GP second practice.

In cooler night-time conditions that will be similar to qualifying and the race, Verstappen backed up his fastest time from the opening session by hooking up the quickest soft-tyre lap of the day, a 1:30.847 in his new RB16B car - which has carried on Red Bull's early 2021 momentum in Sakhir.

Norris was within a tenth of a second of the Dutchman as the impressive McLaren continue to look, at the very least, like the class of the midfield, with Hamilton the lead Mercedes in third, 0.235s off Verstappen's marker.

There were also very promising signs for a competitive start to 2021 with four teams split by 0.3s in P2 as Ferrari's new signing Carlos Sainz was, encouragingly for F1's most successful team, just behind Hamilton in fourth.

1:15 Watch as Kimi Raikkonen limps back to the pits after spinning into the barrier at Turn 3. Watch as Kimi Raikkonen limps back to the pits after spinning into the barrier at Turn 3.

While more representative than P1, second practice certainly doesn't guarantee the pecking order for the weekend - as highlighted by Bottas and Perez finishing only fifth and 10th in the other Mercedes and Red Bull - and Hamilton admitted Mercedes have made a "step" compared to pre-season testing.

But Verstappen has got his season off to the perfect start with a Friday practice double.

"I was pretty happy but tomorrow is a different day," said Verstappen. "A good start to the weekend."

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff told Sky F1: "It's just a real dog fight. When you overlay the fastest laps and even the long runs, it's just so very close. Every kilogram could make quite a big swing."

More to follow.