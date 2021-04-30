F1 News

Portuguese GP: Mercedes land first blow as Valtteri Bottas edges Max Verstappen in Practice One

Valtteri Bottas 0.025s faster than Max Verstappen, who has small upgrades to his Red Bull floor this weekend; Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc third and fourth, Lewis Hamilton 0.3s back in fifth; Watch Portuguese GP live on Sky F1 this weekend

Last Updated: 30/04/21 1:13pm

Valtteri Bottas finished just ahead of Max Verstappen to top the timesheets in first practice for the Portuguese GP, with Mercedes and Red Bull - true to form - neck and neck to start the Portimao weekend.

Bottas has taken a back seat in the title race to start the 2021 season, with Lewis Hamilton and Verstappen winning a thrilling race each, but found pace early on in Round Three and appeared the most comfortable in tricky low-grip conditions around the Algarve's 'rollercoaster' of a circuit.

He led Verstappen by 0.025s with a 1:19.648 in his Mercedes.

Both Verstappen, who has small upgrades to his floor this weekend, and Hamilton, who finished down in fifth and 0.3s off the pace, struggled to hook up in a flying lap, with Max complaining of soft-tyre vibrations.

Sergio Perez was third in the other Red Bull, with Charles Leclerc just behind in fourth - the position the in-form Monegasque has qualified in for both 2021 Grands Prix so far for Ferrari.
Max Verstappen runs wide at Turn 3 during P1 ahead of the Portuguese GP.
George Russell also enjoyed a strong start at Portimao, and a much-needed one after his dramatic race-ending collision with Bottas at the last race in Imola.

Russell was an impressive seventh in his Williams, behind Pierre Gasly.

Lando Norris, fresh off an Emilia Romagna GP podium, Carlos Sainz and Esteban Ocon rounded off the top-10.
A chuckle at himself over the radio from Sebastian Vettel as he initially drives into McLaren's empty pit box, one up from his Aston Martin team.
In another sign that 2021's driver signings are needing time to settle in with their new teams and cars, all of the new arrivals were out-paced by their team-mates in P1.

That included Daniel Ricciardo, Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel - who was only 16th in the Aston Martin.

Callum Ilott was 17th on his F1 weekend debut, with the British driver having replaced Antonio Giovinazzi in the session as part of his duties as Alfa Romeo's second reserve driver.

Portuguese GP Practice One Timesheet

Driver Team Time
1) Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1:19.648
2) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.025
3) Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.198
4) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.236
5) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.319
6) Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +0.796
7) George Russell Williams +0.881
8) Lando Norris McLaren +0.987
9) Carlos Sainz Ferrari +1.032
10) Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.152
11) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.246
12) Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.347
13) Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.442
14) Fernando Alonso Alpine +1.655
15) Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.733
16) Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.757
17) Callum Ilott Alfa Romeo +2.158
18) Mick Schumacher Haas +2.291
19) Nicholas Latifi Williams +2.645
20) Nikita Mazepin Haas +4.576

