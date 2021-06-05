F1 News

News

Azerbaijan GP: Pierre Gasly shock fastest in Practice Three, Max Verstappen crashes, Mercedes fight for pace

Watch what could be a highly unpredictable Baku Qualifying live on Sky Sports F1 from 1pm, with build-up from midday after surprise results and all manner of incident in Saturday morning's final practice session

Last Updated: 05/06/21 11:29am
1:34
Max Verstappen misjudges turn 15 in Azerbaijan causing the session to be suspended
Max Verstappen misjudges turn 15 in Azerbaijan causing the session to be suspended

Pierre Gasly set a surprise fastest time for AlphaTauri in a hugely-eventful final practice session in Baku which saw championship leader Max Verstappen crash out and Mercedes continue to chase a pace breakthrough.

Lewis Hamilton finished third but benefitted from a massive slipstreaming tow down F1's longest straight behind Sergio Perez's Red Bull on the final lap that put him there.

Team-mate Valtteri Bottas did not and was 13th in the sister Mercedes, who have struggled for single-lap speed throughout practice and appear by no means guaranteed to qualify among the front rows.

Red Bull's Verstappen should certainly be in the hunt for pole from 1pm in qualifying but was ruled out of the final laps in practice after hitting the barriers at Turn 15. Breaking his front wing and damaging the car's suspension, the Dutchman was unable to reverse out of the barrier and was forced to miss the rest of the session.

Perez, Friday's pacesetter in the other Red Bull, finished three tenths behind Gasly's unexpected flying effort of 1:42.251.

Ferrari remained in the mix at the front, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz fourth and fifth respectively, while Lando Norris was sixth for McLaren, who had both their cars in the top 10.

Also See:
1:49
George Russell has stopped in his Williams, he comes to a stop with oil leaking out of the back of his car
George Russell has stopped in his Williams, he comes to a stop with oil leaking out of the back of his car

Alpine also appeared competitive, Fernando Alonso their lead runner in seventh place on what could be the most competitive weekend since his F1 return, while Yuki Tsunoda was also running well in the second AlphaTauri in the top eight.

More to follow…

Azerbaijan GP Practice Three Timesheet

Driver Team Time
1) Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1:42.251
2) Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.344
3) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.446
4) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.527
5) Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.755
6) Lando Norris McLaren +0.760
7) Fernando Alonso Alpine +0.829
8) Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +0.993
9) Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.043
10) Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.306
11) Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.334
12) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.431
13) Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +1.494
14) Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.575
15) Max Verstappen Red Bull +1.733
16) Nicholas Latifi Williams +1.803
17) Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.862
18) George Russell Williams +2.183
19) Mick Schumacher Haas +3.031
20) Nikita Mazepin Haas +3.460

Trending

©2021 Sky UK