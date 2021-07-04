Austrian GP: Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel crash on last lap, 11 drivers summoned to stewards

More than half of the Formula 1 grid have been summoned to the stewards after late incidents in the Austrian GP - including a big crash between Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel.

In total, 11 drivers have been called to the FIA stewards - 10 for alleged offences related to Raikkonen and Vettel's last lap shunt - while George Russell is also under investigation for his defence from Fernando Alonso.

Raikkonen and Vettel were squabbling over 12th place on the last lap of a penalty-laden race before coming together after Turn 4, sending both the Alfa Romeo and Aston Martin cars into the gravel, just as Max Verstappen was wrapping up his victory.

The incident led to double waved yellows at the crash site, which many drivers passed through en route to the chequered flag. After the race, the FIA stewards summoned eight drivers - five of whom finished in the top 10 - for allegedly not slowing down enough.

Carlos Sainz (5th), Sergio Perez (6th), Daniel Ricciardo (7th), Charles Leclerc (8th), Pierre Gasly (9th), Antonio Giovinazzi (14th), Nicholas Latifi (15th) and Nikita Mazepin (19th) will all have to report to stewards after the race.

Those summonses are on top of the post-race investigation into Raikkonen and Vettel for the crash itself.

Russell, meanwhile, will also be seeing the stewards on Sunday evening after it was alleged he moved under braking during his late fight with Alonso for the final points position.

Reacting to their crash, former Ferrari team-mates Raikkonen and Vettel both appeared mystified over the contact.

"I have to see it," said Raikkonen. "Obviously it happened very quickly. The tyres touched and then we go... but it didn't change the end result. Things go wrong sometimes."

Vettel added: "I don't know [what happened]. It must have been a misunderstanding. For sure there was no intention from my side."

