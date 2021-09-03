Dutch GP: Lewis Hamilton sidelined in Practice Two by power issue, Charles Leclerc fastest

Lewis Hamilton' Mercedes suffered a loss of power during Practice Two ahead of the Dutch GP Lewis Hamilton' Mercedes suffered a loss of power during Practice Two ahead of the Dutch GP

Lewis Hamilton lost most of second practice at the Dutch GP after a power issue stopped his Mercedes on track, as Charles Leclerc led a surprise one-two for Ferrari.

Hamilton, the three-point championship leader, was on his third lap when he reported a power loss from his Mercedes engine and was told to switch off the car.

On a weekend when title rival Max Verstappen is set to experience huge support at the first Dutch GP for 36 years, Hamilton's session demise was cheered by the crowd.

"It's not the end of the world," said Hamilton of the stoppage.

"It has been a beautiful day in terms of weather and it's amazing to see the crowd. There are so many people here and it's good to see people hyped. All the energy that the Dutch fans bring.

"This morning I only got about 20 minutes of running with that red flag so it naturally puts us on the back foot but Valtteri looked like he had a good session, so hopefully tomorrow we can try and make up for some of the time."

Sky F1's Ted Kravitz reported the engine in Hamilton's car was the one in the three-unit pool with the most mileage completed.

With the world champion sidelined for the remainder of the hour, Mercedes' workload for afternoon practice therefore rested with Valtteri Bottas in the sister car. The Finn completed 33 laps in the fourth-fastest time.

That put Mercedes ahead of Red Bull's Verstappen, but what would have been the Dutchman's best soft-tyre lap was compromised by a second red flag of the session when Nikita Mazepin spun his Haas into the gravel.

But Verstappen showed his car's promise on the later heavier-fuel runs.

Drivers get to grips with acrobatic - and unforgiving - Zandvoort

Although many of the grid's drivers raced at the twisty and narrow Dutch seaside venue in junior formula, the track has been significantly reprofiled for its F1 return - notably banked corners of around 19 degrees constructed at Turns 3 and 14.

Both of the opening day's sessions were compromised by red flags. Sebastian Vettel's Mercedes-engined Aston Martin had already stopped on track in Practice One before the delays of the afternoon.

The stop-start narrative meant it was even more difficult than normal on a Friday to piece together a clear competitive picture, although Ferrari undoubtedly showed promise on the kind of track that should suit their package.

Leclerc set the day's best time of 1:10.902, which was a tenth ahead of team-mate Sainz. Esteban Ocon was close behind in third for Alpine with Bottas and Verstappen rounding out the top five.

"The Ferrari looked hooked up around there," said Sky F1's Karun Chandhok, who watched the session from trackside.

"I have to say the Red Bull didn't look as good on the soft tyre.

Incredible place to watch F1 cars trackside…Very lucky to wander around the track & get so close to the action.



Nice to see the drivers being creative and thinking about different lines around the banked corners.



Hope you enjoyed the insights on @SkySportsF1 today! #DutchGP pic.twitter.com/f6h6Oc0L8X — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) September 3, 2021

"But the big story has to be Lewis. On a day and at a track where we know they just have to do laps, he hasn't had that chance."

Fernando Alonso made it two Alpines in the top six ahead of AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly and McLaren's Lando Norris. Hamilton's one flying lap of the session was only good enough for 11th place.