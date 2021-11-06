Formula One agrees deal to stage Chinese Grand Prix through to 2025

Lewis Hamilton won the last Chinese GP, held in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic

The Chinese Grand Prix will remain on the Formula One calendar until 2025 following the announcement of a new deal.

The race in Shanghai has been absent from the schedule for the past two years and will not form part of next season's record-breaking 23-round calendar either following coronavirus restrictions.

But the fixture, first introduced in 2004, remains in the sport's long-term plans.

Commenting on the contract extension, F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali said: "This is great news for all of our fans in China and we are delighted to announce this agreement that will see us racing in Shanghai until 2025.

"While we are all disappointed we could not include China on the 2022 calendar due to ongoing pandemic conditions, China will be restored to the calendar as soon as conditions allow and we look forward to being back with the fans as soon as we can."

Other Asian races in Australia, Japan and Singapore have also been cancelled for the past two seasons due to the pandemic but are due to return in what will be a record 23-race calendar next year.

The 2022 season marks the start of a new era, with major rule changes, and is due to open at Bahrain's Sakhir circuit on March 20.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Five races in six weeks: Take a fast-paced look at what still awaits in this F1 season when the world titles will be decided. All live on Sky Sports F1. Five races in six weeks: Take a fast-paced look at what still awaits in this F1 season when the world titles will be decided. All live on Sky Sports F1.

Formula 1's gripping season and title run-in continues with one of the most colourful and energetic events on the whole calendar at the Mexico City Grand Prix this weekend.

Two weeks after another tense Max Verstappen-Lewis Hamilton duel went in the Dutchman's favour in Texas, F1 is back in North America and returning to the atmospheric Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez for the first time in two years.

Verstappen's USA win means he holds a 12-point lead over Hamilton, but with five races still to go - including three in successive weekends from Mexico - it remains all to play for between the grid's big two, plus respective teams Red Bull and Mercedes.

With a six-hour time difference between Mexico and the UK, it is more of those prime-time slots for Sky Sports F1 viewers to watch the action live this weekend: