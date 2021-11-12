Sao Paulo GP: Lewis Hamilton uncatchable in qualifying to head field for Sprint from Max Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton delivered a scintillating and dominant performance in Sao Paulo GP qualifying to ensure he will start one place ahead of title rival Max Verstappen on the grid for Saturday's sprint race in Brazil.

Although Hamilton will take a five-place grid penalty for Sunday's Grand Prix owing to the use of another fresh Mercedes engine, his starting place for Saturday's event - the 24-lap sprint race where a maximum of three points are on offer for the winner - is unaffected.

Hamilton topped all three qualifying segments by an unexpectedly comfortable margin on Friday evening, his Mercedes W12 in the groove around the undulating Interlagos circuit after just one session of practice.

Hamilton's superior speed also bodes well for Sunday's race, where he will start no higher than sixth even if he wins the sprint.

"Let's go!" shouted Hamilton after being told of the qualifying result over Mercedes radio. His fastest time of 1:07.934 was four tenths quicker than Verstappen could manage.

But while Red Bull had no answer to that speed, just five days after an utterly-dominant showing on race day in Mexico, Verstappen was able to at least split Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas with second place to secure yet another front-row starting position this season alongside his great rival.

In an intriguing sub-plot to consider, Verstappen knows that even if he finishes second to Hamilton again on Saturday, which would mean he loses a point of his current title advantage, he would inherit official pole position for Sunday's main event.

Verstappen leads the championship by 19 points from Hamilton.

Sky Sports F1's live Sao Paulo GP schedule Date and show On Air Session start Saturday Practice Two 2.30pm 3pm F1 Sprint 6.30pm 7.30pm Sunday The Sao Paulo GP 3.30pm 5pm

Sergio Perez was fourth in the second Red Bull, pipped by Mercedes counterpart Bottas by 0.014s.

For the second successive weekend, Pierre Gasly delivered fantastically to take fifth for AlphaTauri ahead of the two Ferraris, where Carlos Sainz outqualified Charles Leclerc.

McLaren, overtaken by Ferrari in the battle for third in the constructors' championship in Mexico last Sunday, will line up directly behind with Lando Norris in eighth and Daniel Ricciardo ninth.

There was a result of note towards the back of the field as, for the first time in his three-season F1 career, George Russell was outqualified by his Williams team-mate - at the 56th time of asking.

F1's Sprint: The key points F1 Sprint is a race over 100km - around a third of the distance of usual F1 races - and there will be the least number of laps that exceed 100km. It should therefore be a 24-lap race.

The top three drivers from the Sprint will be awarded points; three points to the winner, two points to second place and one point for third.

The finishing order from F1 Sprint will then set the grid for Sunday's Sao Paulo GP - which is still the main event for the weekend with the usual race format and points system.

There are practice sessions for the weekend, but just the two rather than the usual three. They take place on Friday before qualifying, and Saturday before F1 Sprint.

Six Sprint events are expected on next season's 23-race calendar with tweaked rules

Both of the Grove team's cars were knocked out in Q1 but it was Nicholas Latifi who was the quicker of the two, finishing his final lap half a tenth up on his British stable-mate in 17th place.

Russell can still quickly ensure he starts ahead for Sunday's race in Saturday's short-form Sprint, which is at 7.30pm live on Sky Sports F1, with build-up from 6.30pm.

Sao Paulo GP qualifying: Top 10

1) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

3) Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

4) Sergio Perez, Red Bull

5) Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

6) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

7) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

8) Lando Norris, McLaren

9) Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

10) Fernando Alonso, Alpine

Full Qualifying results

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hamilton was delighted to have topped qualifying for the Sao Paulo GP, with the Mercedes driver to start first ahead of Verstappen in the Sprint Hamilton was delighted to have topped qualifying for the Sao Paulo GP, with the Mercedes driver to start first ahead of Verstappen in the Sprint

Hamilton prepares for penalty in best way possible

Friday's track action in Brazil began with news of Mercedes' latest need for an engine change, this time on Hamilton's car for the second time in four races.

Armed with that fresh unit, Hamilton topped that sole practice session by 0.3 seconds - and his advantage over Verstappen was then at least 0.4s all the way through qualifying.

"A big, big thank you to all the team because they've been working flat out. It's been so hard coming from the last race for everyone," said Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton is wearing an Ayrton Senna-inspired crash helmet at the home race of his childhood hero

"Today was a really good qualifying session. I'm really happy with it. We've got the penalty to come but we give it everything we've got."

Conclusively beaten on this occasion, but Verstappen was sanguine about the gap.

"When they take a new engine, naturally they have a bit more power for the weekend," said the Dutchman.

"For me it's not a big shock. I'm just happy to be second. It's a good position to start from."