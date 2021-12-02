Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Williams team principal Jost Capito tests positive for Covid-19

Williams team principal Jost Capito will not be at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Williams team principal Jost Capito has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of this weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Capito, who joined Williams as chief executive officer in February 2021 before becoming team principal in June, returned the positive test before the team had travelled to Jeddah for the penultimate race of the season.

The 63-year-old German is now isolating in the UK, with his presence at next weekend's season finale in Abu Dhabi now in doubt.

A team statement said: "There has been no wider impact on Williams Racing personnel and the team will continue to operate trackside as planned."

The race in Jeddah is the first since the death of team founder Frank Williams at the age of 79 last Sunday and the former world champions and Formula One are planning tributes this weekend.

The two races in the Middle East are set to be British driver George Russell's final appearances with the team, ahead of his move to Mercedes next year.

Russell's 16 points have him on course for a career-best 15th-placed finish in the drivers' championship, while he has also helped propel Williams to eighth in the constructors' race.