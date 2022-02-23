Formula 1 2022: Dramatic new cars revealed as pre-season testing begins in Barcelona

Max Verstappen drives Red Bull's new car on the opening day of testing in Barcelona

The full fleet of 10 Formula 1 cars for the 2022 season were finally revealed as pre-season testing got under way in Barcelona on Wednesday morning.

The Red Bull of reigning world champion Max Verstappen was one of four cars that had not been unveiled ahead of the three-day stint in Catalunya.

Also revealing their cars for the first time under the heavily altered regulations for the 2022 season were Alpine, Alfa Romeo and Haas.

Red Bull

2021 world champion Verstappen was first out on track in the Red Bull, with the Dutchman having opted to take up the No 1 following his maiden triumph last season.

Verstappen has taken up the world champion's option of using No 1 on his car this season

Sky Sports F1's Ted Kravitz was immediately impressed by the new car, calling it the "big story of the morning" and adding: "The Red Bull has all the bells and whistles on it. It is something very, very different."

All the usual caveats for F1 testing… The laptimes don’t matter, the cars won’t look the same when we go to Bahrain, don’t know engine modes or fuel weights…



However, the two car designs that have made everyone immediately go WOW are the Merc and Red Bull! #F1Testing #F12022 — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) February 23, 2022

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton, who will be driving the new Mercedes in the afternoon session, was also keen to take a look at the car of his main rival from last season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton takes a look at the new Red Bull as he wanders down the pitlane at pre-season testing from the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Lewis Hamilton takes a look at the new Red Bull as he wanders down the pitlane at pre-season testing from the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Alpine

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso is giving the Alpine its first outing of the year, and like Verstappen, the Spaniard is expected to drive both the morning and afternoon sessions on Wednesday.

Fernando Alonso drives the new Alpine

Alfa Romeo

In what might be the most eye-catching livery we'll see in Barcelona, the camouflage Alfa Romeo has taken to the track. Lewis Hamilton's former team-mate Valtteri Bottas will drive his new car for the first time this afternoon, but this morning its Robert Kubica at the wheel.

Alfa Romeo revealed a special camouflage livery for testing

It is just a Barcelona testing livery, with the team set to reveal their season colours on Sunday.

Haas

After a torrid 2021 campaign, Haas will be hoping for a new dawn under the altered regulations. They were the first team to reveal images of their 2022 livery in early February, although Wednesday marked their official launch.

What about the rest of the cars?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Craig Slater and Ted Kravitz welcome us to the first day of F1 testing from the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Craig Slater and Ted Kravitz welcome us to the first day of F1 testing from the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

F1's biggest-ever rules overhaul has seen the cars transformed for this year - as the sport bids to improve wheel-to-wheel racing and overtaking.

Running from Wednesday morning until Friday evening, all 10 teams and all 20 drivers will take to the track, eager to see how their new cars perform and where they stand on the timesheets.

With so much change and so little time before the new campaign - there is one more three-day test in Bahrain before the first race on March 20 - this opening week of pre-season testing is more crucial than ever.

Lewis Hamilton's new team-mate George Russell was at the wheel of the Mercedes with the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc following closely

Sebastian Vettel took to the track in the new Aston Martin

Yuki Tsunoda is driving the new AlphaTauri in both sessions on Wednesday

