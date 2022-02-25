F1 Testing, Day Three: Lewis Hamilton leads Mercedes one-two from Red Bull as several teams suffer reliability issues in Barcelona

Lewis Hamilton waited until late to deliver the fastest lap of the week in Barcelona

Lewis Hamilton set the fastest time of Formula 1's first 2022 pre-season test to seal a Mercedes one-two ahead of Red Bull, as several teams were hampered by reliability issues on the third and final day in Barcelona.

Billed officially as a 'shakedown' rather than official testing - which follows in Bahrain next month - the event marked the start of a new era for F1 in 2022's much-changed cars, but ended with familiar names at the top of the timesheet.

After McLaren and Ferrari had displayed the most speed on the first two days, it was the teams that contested last season's world championship who returned to the top of the timesheet on Friday, with Hamilton taking first from his new team-mate George Russell in the final minutes of the afternoon session.

George Russell was second behind his Mercedes team-mate

Sergio Perez was third ahead of his Red Bull team-mate and world champion Max Verstappen in fourth, on a day where the rival teams both produced very healthy lap counts to go along with their strong times.

There was more quality work for Ferrari and McLaren, who each completed well in excess of 100 laps on Friday and can head to Bahrain, which also hosts the opening Grand Prix of the season, next month with plenty of optimism.

However, Alpine, Aston Martin, AlphaTauri and Haas all endured a disappointing end to the week, with a variety of issues severely limiting their track time, and contributing to five red flags in the morning session.

More to follow...

Barcelona pre-season test: Day Three timesheet Driver Team Time Tyres Laps 1) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:19.138 C5 (very soft) 94 2) George Russell Mercedes 1:19.233 C5 66 3) Sergio Perez Red Bull 1:19.556 C4 (soft) 74 4) Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:19.756 C3 (medium) 59 5) Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1:19.824 C5 48 6) Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:19.831 C3 44 7) Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:20.072 C3 92 8) Alex Albon Williams 1:20.318 C4 94 9) Nicholas Latifi Williams 1:20.699 C4 13 10) Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1:20.750 C3 86 11) Lando Norris McLaren 1:20.827 C3 52 12) Fernando Alonso Alpine 1:21.242 C3 12 13) Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:21.939 C3 41 14) Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1:22.469 C4 40 15) Nikita Mazepin Haas 1:26.229 C3 9 16) Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:30.433 C3 10

