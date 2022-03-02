Max Verstappen: Formula 1 world champion agrees new long-term deal with Red Bull

Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has agreed a new multi-year contract with Red Bull

Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has agreed a new multi-year contract with Red Bull with a signing announcement expected before the end of the week, Sky Sports News understands.

The new agreement will take the 24-year-old close to his 30th birthday and earn him just over £40m a year, putting him on par with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen claimed his first world championship title in 2021 after edging out seven-time champion Hamilton in a controversial finish at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December.

The Dutchman, whose current deal with Red Bull expires in 2023, will begin his title defence on March 20 when the 2022 season gets under way in Bahrain.

