Formula 1 announces Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola will remain on calendar until 2025

Max Verstappen finished first, ahead of Lewis Hamilton, in the 2021 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

The Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola will remain on the Formula 1 calendar until 2025, the sport's bosses have confirmed.

The track returned to the calendar in 2020, for the first time since 2006, as Formula One sought to fill gaps left by other races cancelling due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It retained its place in the 2021, and the 2022 race was officially confirmed with Monday's announcement of the new deal, with this season's race scheduled for April 24.

The deal means Italy will have two F1 races until 2025

Italy has two races, with Monza hosting the Italian Grand Prix and Imola's round now named after the surrounding Emilia-Romagna region.

BREAKING: We're racing in Emilia-Romagna until 2025!



The historic Imola circuit is locked in as we race into a new era!#ImolaGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/ygZaP1exXY — Formula 1 (@F1) March 7, 2022

"I am delighted that we will be continuing our excellent partnership with Imola for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix until 2025," Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali, who was born and grew up in Imola, said in a statement.

"The circuit is iconic and has been part of the history of our sport and they have done an incredible job of hosting two races during the pandemic.

"It is a proud moment for our Italian fans to host two races and for all our fans around the world to see this fantastic circuit on the calendar for the future."

The race at Imola was previously known as the San Marino Grand Prix and the circuit was where Brazil's triple world champion Ayrton Senna suffered a fatal accident in 1994.

The new F1 season gets underway later this month in Bahrain, with a final three-day series of testing to come later this week at the same location.

Testing, along with every Grand Prix this season, will be shown live on Sky Sports.