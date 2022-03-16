Daniel Ricciardo: McLaren driver available to race at Bahrain Grand Prix after Covid all clear
Daniel Ricciardo has returned a number of negative Covid tests and will return to the paddock on Thursday; the Australian driver is said to be 'feeling better' each day; Watch the season-opening Bahrain GP live only on Sky Sports F1 this weekend
By Emma Thurston
Last Updated: 16/03/22 10:53am
McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo is free to race the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend after recovering from Covid, the team have confirmed.
McLaren announced that Ricciardo has now returned a number of negative Covid tests and will therefore return to the paddock on Thursday.
The Australian driver is said to have been 'feeling better' each day, as he continued to recover in isolation while following local regulations in Bahrain.
Ricciardo missed the final set of pre-season testing in Bahrain due to feeling unwell and subsequently testing positive for Covid.
"Better this week than next…" the Australian driver said in a message on social media. "Unfortunate to miss the test, but I'm starting to feel better."
Ricciardo's isolation meant that McLaren had to continue testing their new MCL36 with only Lando Norris at the wheel.
Norris finished the final day of testing with the ninth-fastest time - +1.471 behind Max Verstappen, who set the pace in Red Bull's RB18.
McLaren's testing was also hindered by problems with the car's breaks, which team principal Andreas Seidl admitted has put them "on the back foot".
The drivers' press conference for the season-opener will take place on Friday morning before both practice sessions later that day. Qualifying takes place on Saturday with the Grand Prix on Sunday, both with 3pm start times.
