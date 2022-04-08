F1 News

Australian Grand Prix: Carlos Sainz leads Ferrari charge in first practice, Sebastian Vettel breaks down

Ferrari duo Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc set the early pace in Melbourne on Friday as they topped the timesheets in first practice; Sebastian Vettel's return after Covid-19 ended with his Aston Martin breaking down; Watch second practice live on Sky Sports F1 at 7am

Last Updated: 08/04/22 7:41am

Karun Chandhok analyses Carlos Sainz's fastest lap from FP1 of the new Albert Park layout for the Australian GP.

Ferrari duo Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc laid down an early marker for the Australian Grand Prix by topping the timesheet at the end of Friday's first practice session.

It was Sainz, currently second in the drivers' championship, who led the way from Bahrain GP winner and title leader Leclerc, with both clocking sub-1:20s times around the new-look Albert Park circuit on soft tyres.

Red Bull pair Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen were just behind them in third and fourth respectively, but Lewis Hamilton was over 1.2 seconds behind Sainz's best time as Mercedes try to get to grips with the issues which have dogged their W13 car early on in the season.

Mercedes were not running any upgrades in Melbourne, unlike faster rivals Ferrari and Red Bull who debuted a new diffuser and front wing respectively.

Sebastian Vettel runs to grab an extinguisher as his car's engine starts smoking.

Sebastian Vettel's return to action after missing the first two races of 2022 due to Covid-19, meanwhile, ended with his Aston Martin breaking down in a cloud of smoke - one of two incidents which caused the session to be briefly red-flagged.

Sainz had endured a delayed start to the practice session in Melbourne after Ferrari changed plans to gather some data on the front-wing flexing which had occurred last time out in Saudi Arabia, but once the Spaniard hit the track both he and Leclerc clocked some eye-catching times on the hard tyres.

Onboard with Carlos Sainz as Ferrari shows early signs of porpoising.

The switch to the soft Pirellis for both in the second half of the hour-long session saw them set the pace for the rest of the field to follow, with Perez and Verstappen finishing behind them after running exclusively on the soft tyres during P1.

Hamilton was the best performing of the Mercedes drivers with the seventh-fastest time of the session, with team-mate George Russell down in 12th.

Elsewhere in the field, there were some encouraging signs for McLaren as Lando Norris finished fifth-fastest, with Daniel Ricciardo - racing at his home Grand Prix - in eighth.

Sebastian Vettel entertains the crowd on his way back to the pits after suffering engine failure.

The Alpine pair of Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso were sixth and ninth respectively, with Alfa Romeo's Valterri Bottas rounding out the top 10.

Vettel, meanwhile, ended 13th after his breakdown which caused the session to be stopped, with a piece of debris from the back of Perez's car bringing out the red flags earlier in the day.

Second practice follows later on Friday, with the session live at 7am on Sky Sports F1 with build-up from 6.45am.

Australian GP Practice One Timesheet

Driver Team Time
1) Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:19.806
2) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.571
3) Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.593
4) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.820
5) Lando Norris McLaren +1.072
6) Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.198
7) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1.221
8) Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.349
9) Fernando Alonso Alpine +1.423
10) Valterri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.441
11) Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri +1.483
12) George Russell Mercedes +1.651
13) Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.855
14) Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +1.895
15) Guanyu Zhao Alfa Romeo +2.015
16) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.063
17) Alex Albon Williams +2.948
18) Kevin Magnussen Haas +3.380
19) Nicholas Latifi Williams +4.118
20) Mick Schumacher Haas +4.543

