Emilia Romagna GP: Charles Leclerc leads Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz in dominant Practice One showing
World championship leader Charles Leclerc fronts dominant Ferrari performance to finish ahead of team-mate Carlos Sainz in wet conditions in Imola; Watch Emilia Romagna GP qualifying live on Sky Sports F1 at 4pm on Friday
Last Updated: 22/04/22 1:55pm
Charles Leclerc was fastest ahead of team-mate Carlos Sainz as Ferrari produced a dominant showing in a wet first practice session at the Emilia Romagna GP.
The world championship leader's time of 1:29.402 was almost 0.9s clear of Sainz, with Max Verstappen a further 0.5s back for Red Bull, ahead of qualifying later on Friday in Imola.
Meanwhile, it was another disappointing session for Mercedes, with George Russell 10th and Lewis Hamilton 18th - and seven seconds off Leclerc's time - as the Silver Arrows once more failed to compete with their rivals.
Emilia Romagna GP Practice One Timesheet
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:29.402
|2) Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|+0.877
|3) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+1.465
|4) Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|+3.037
|5) Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|+3.586
|6) Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|+3.610
|7) Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|+3.758
|8) Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|+3.963
|9) Yuki Tsunoda
|Alpha Tauri
|+4.209
|10) George Russell
|Mercedes
|+4.860
|11) Valterri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|+5.213
|12) Pierre Gasly
|Alpha Tauri
|+5.702
|13) Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|+6.018
|14) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+6.100
|15) Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|+6.223
|16) Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+6.631
|17) Alex Albon
|Williams
|+7.059
|18) Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+7.062
|19) Guanyu Zhao
|Alfa Romeo
|+8.048
|20) Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|+10.296
