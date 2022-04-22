Emilia Romagna GP: Charles Leclerc leads Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz in dominant Practice One showing

Charles Leclerc was fastest in Practice One for Ferrari

Charles Leclerc was fastest ahead of team-mate Carlos Sainz as Ferrari produced a dominant showing in a wet first practice session at the Emilia Romagna GP.

The world championship leader's time of 1:29.402 was almost 0.9s clear of Sainz, with Max Verstappen a further 0.5s back for Red Bull, ahead of qualifying later on Friday in Imola.

Meanwhile, it was another disappointing session for Mercedes, with George Russell 10th and Lewis Hamilton 18th - and seven seconds off Leclerc's time - as the Silver Arrows once more failed to compete with their rivals.

Emilia Romagna GP Practice One Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:29.402 2) Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.877 3) Max Verstappen Red Bull +1.465 4) Kevin Magnussen Haas +3.037 5) Mick Schumacher Haas +3.586 6) Sergio Perez Red Bull +3.610 7) Fernando Alonso Alpine +3.758 8) Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +3.963 9) Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri +4.209 10) George Russell Mercedes +4.860 11) Valterri Bottas Alfa Romeo +5.213 12) Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +5.702 13) Esteban Ocon Alpine +6.018 14) Lando Norris McLaren +6.100 15) Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +6.223 16) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +6.631 17) Alex Albon Williams +7.059 18) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +7.062 19) Guanyu Zhao Alfa Romeo +8.048 20) Nicholas Latifi Williams +10.296

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

