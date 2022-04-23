Emilia Romagna GP: Ferrari's Charles Leclerc admits 'pushing too hard' after Max Verstappen wins Imola Sprint

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Charles Leclerc said he 'paid the price for pushing too hard' early on in the Sprint Charles Leclerc said he 'paid the price for pushing too hard' early on in the Sprint

Charles Leclerc admitted he "pushed too hard" at the start of Saturday's Sprint, but believes Ferrari have learned key lessons going into Sunday's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Having qualified second on Friday for the Sprint in Imola, Leclerc got a brilliant start to leapfrog Max Verstappen off the line and looked set for victory as he maintained a solid margin for much of the race.

However, despite the Sprint being a shortened format - just 21 laps in total - Leclerc suffered from tyre degradation in the closing stages, enabling Verstappen to overtake him at the start of the penultimate lap.

"I pushed hard at the beginning to try and not be too vulnerable with Max having the DRS behind," Leclerc told Sky Sports.

"I feel like I paid the price for doing that at the end of the race. It felt like, perhaps, they [Red Bull] had something more today and he [Verstappen] kept it towards the end of the race and overtook me when it mattered.

"We'll work and try to maximise our package for tomorrow. Hopefully, with the same style as today but without the degradation that we had at the end, and a better race overall."

Verstappen: It was a waiting game

As he did last season, Verstappen claimed victory in the first Sprint of the campaign, as the format which was introduced last year was used at Imola for the first time.

The reigning world champion looked to have blown his chances of victory at the start, but produced a patient performance to claim the - newly increased for this season - eight-point reward for winning.

"Charles was definitely struggling more with the graining," Verstappen said. "Then, of course, I could close up and use the DRS to get by.

"But I think it was more just of a bit of a waiting game, because every lap it seemed like the gap or the difference between the two cars was getting bigger in terms of a lap times.

"Of course, at one point, it's very tricky once you get around that one-second window to get super close.

"Of course, with these cars, it is better to follow. But it's still very hard to pass. You still need to use the tyres and especially with the degradation we had on the soft, getting in that DRS window, it was hard.

"But then once I got into it, I think on the second attempt we had a good little battle into Turn 2. But clearly we had a bit more pace at the end of the race."

Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz ensured the second row will mirror the first, with the Red Bull third and Ferrari fourth.

Perez rose from seventh to third in the Sprint, while Sainz recovered from a crash in qualifying on Friday to climb from 10th to fourth.

