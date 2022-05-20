W Series Qualifying: Jamie Chadwick starts on pole in Barcelona

Jamie Chadwick will look to make it three wins from the opening three races of the season in Barcelona

Jamie Chadwick will start on pole position for the third W Series race of the season at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Saturday.

The British driver won both races at the double-header opening round in Miami and got stronger as the qualifying session progressed in Barcelona. She finished having set the standard with a 1.44.951 lap.

The race on Saturday marks W Series' first in Spain but the 18 drivers on the grid are familiar with the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, as it staged this year's pre-season Test.

Chadwick, who celebrated her 24th birthday on qualifying day, secured pole position for the ninth time in W Series. She has won the last four races and stood on the podium at the last nine.

"I left it quite late, which I wanted to do to," Chadwick noted after.

"I wanted to try and get the best out of the tyre and not do too much on it before Saturday. That made it a bit nervy, but I'm happy with the end result."

Alice Powell, runner-up in last year's Championship and the driver sitting second in this year's standings, will look to hunt down Chadwick from P2. Racing X's Abbi Pulling starts from P3.

Quantfury driver Belen Garcia is one of three Spanish drivers on the grid. She will start in sixth at the track that's just 15km away from her home town.

Saturday's race is live on Sky Sports F1 at 1.20pm and it starts a run of four straight W Series races in Europe, with events in the UK, France, and Hungary to come before F1's summer break.

Barcelona W Series Qualifying Result

1) Jamie Chadwick, Jenner Racing

2) Alice Powell, Click2Drive Bristol Street Motors

3) Abbi Pulling, Racing X

4) Beitske Visser, Sirin Racing

5) Emma Kimilainen, Puma

6) Belen Garcia, Quantfury

7) Marta Garcia, cortDAO

8) Sarah Moore, Scuderia W

9) Jessica Hawkins, Click2Drive Bristol Street Motors

10) Fabienne Wohlwend, cortDAO

11) Nerea Marti, Quantfury

12) Bruna Tomaselli, Racing X

13) Tereza Babickova, Puma

14) Juju Noda, Academy

15) Emily De Heus, Sirin Racing

16) Chloe Chambers, Jenner Racing

17) Bianca Bustamante, Academy

18) Abbie Eaton, Scuderia W