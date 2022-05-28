Monaco GP: Charles Leclerc targeting dream home win after securing pole for Ferrari

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Charles Leclerc says he dreams of winning his home race in Monaco having claimed pole position for Sunday's race Charles Leclerc says he dreams of winning his home race in Monaco having claimed pole position for Sunday's race

Charles Leclerc is targeting a dream home win at the Monaco GP after securing pole position and Paul Di Resta believes he is "in a different world" in qualifying.

Leclerc topped Q1 and Q2 and then set the benchmark with a stunning early lap in Q3 of qualifying.

He was improving again in the closing stages when the session ended in dramatic fashion as Sergio Perez crashed and Carlos Sainz shunted into him on their final laps.

With the subsequent red flag, Leclerc had the best position on the grid wrapped up, and potentially would have gone quicker again, but was pleased with his day's work.

"The first lap was really good, and I started to push a bit more, just like you always do in Monaco," the Ferrari driver told Sky Sports F1.

"The second lap in Q3, I mean the last one before the red flag, was coming together really strongly. It was really on the limit; I was smiling all around the lap.

"Unfortunately, I didn't get to finish it but that doesn't change anything, we are starting on pole and that is the best place to start the race."

It is very special. I'm so incredibly happy. It's been a very smooth weekend until now, I knew that the pace was in the car and I just had to do the job. Charles Leclerc reflects on securing pole position

Twelve months ago, Leclerc also put his car on pole in Monaco. However, a crash in qualifying meant he, ultimately, was unable to start the race.

The 24-year-old has endured terrible luck on home soil, having never finished a race around the Principality, but Leclerc has fresh hope of an elusive triumph.

"Of course, I dream of winning here," he said. "Let's see how it goes. I am approaching this race just like I did for the other races, and it has worked out."

After warmer conditions during FP3 and qualifying on Saturday, rain could arrive in Monaco on Sunday, although Leclerc is not overly concerned.

"Dry conditions are a bit more predictable, but whatever comes, we are competitive so we will be fine," he said.

Di Resta: Leclerc in a different world

Sky Sports F1's Paul Di Resta was extremely impressed with Leclerc's dominant performances in free practice and qualifying.

"Nobody had an answer for Leclerc, [he was] absolutely incredible," Di Resta said.

"The speed he carried into Massenet and Casino Square on that last run, which was aborted was incredible, he'd saved the best until last.

"I think he held a bit back from his team-mate to be honest, to play the mind games.

"He is just in a different world at the moment in qualifying and he's put himself in a very good position in tricky conditions, if it is going to be wet. He should be very happy with how he achieved pole."

A driver starting on the front row has won 11 of the last 12 races in Monaco, with Lewis Hamilton's 2016 victory the only exception, so with Sainz completing a front-row lockout it bodes well for Ferrari.

Sainz also believed he had more to give in qualifying, before it was abruptly halted when he collided into Perez, and Nico Rosberg hailed the work of the Ferrari.

"Ferrari gave them an awesome car," he said.

"We didn't expect the Ferrari car to edge out the Red Bull like they did in qualifying so a great job from Ferrari there as well."

