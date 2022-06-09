FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem clarifies stance after questioning activism of Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel

Mohammed Ben Sulayem is overseeing his first F1 season as FIA president

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has insisted he supports the promotion of "diversity and inclusion" by Formula 1 drivers, following his controversial remarks about the activism of Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel.

Former rally driver Ben Sulayem, who is overseeing his first F1 season as FIA president having been elected in December last year, questioned the merits of Hamilton, fellow former world champion Vettel, and Lando Norris using their platforms to speak out on non-sporting issues.

In an interview with GrandPrix247 during last month's Monaco GP, Ben Sulayem described motorsport as "too political", before highlighting Vettel's promotion of LGBTQ+ rights, Hamilton's activism on human rights issues and Norris' attempts to encourage conversations on mental health, and comparing the trio to former world champions Niki Lauda and Alain Prost, who he said were "only interested in driving".

With the drivers set to face the media on Friday ahead of this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, for the first time since Ben Sulayem's comments were published, the Emirati took to social media on Thursday in an apparent attempt to clarify his remarks.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"As a driver, I have always believed in sport as a catalyst of progress in society," Ben Sulayem posted on Twitter.

"That is why promoting sustainability, diversity and inclusion is a key priority of my mandate. In the same way, I value the commitment of all drivers and champions for a better future."

In the interview, which was published on June 3, Ben Sulayem was asked what Formula One should not become.

"Niki Lauda and Alain Prost only cared about driving," he said. "Now, Vettel drives a rainbow bicycle, Lewis is passionate about human rights and Norris addresses mental health. Everybody has the right to think. To me, it is about deciding whether we should impose our believes in something over the sport all the time.

"I am from an Arabian culture. I am international and Muslim. I do not impose my beliefs on other people? No way! Never. If you look at my operation in the UAE: 16 nationalities! Name me one federation that has that many nationalities.

"On top, there are over 34 per cent women and seven religions. And even more Christians than Muslims. I am proud because it creates credibility and merit.

"But do I go and pose my beliefs? No. The rules are there, even now there are issues when it comes to - for example- jewellery, I didn't write that."

'Unfortunate timing for comments'

Sky Sports News' Craig Slater revealed on Thursday the FIA has insisted its president is "in no way" attempting to shut down the activism of drivers.

However, Slater said the timing of Ben Sulayem's comments was "unfortunate", with several teams, including Hamilton's Mercedes, currently supporting the LGBTQ+ community with features on their car livery during Pride Month.

"They seem to have come at an unfortunate time, these comments," Slater said.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"The FIA have told me in no way does the FIA president wish to shut down the activism of drivers.

"They said he was voicing a personal opinion as the regulator of the sport. For him, in terms of messaging, the sport should come first.

"But he was also trying to explain that his organisation, the one that he leads, he believes is aligned with these causes to make the sport more diverse - in terms of having a kind of neutrality over ethnicity, a mix of religions."