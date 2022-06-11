Azerbaijan GP: Charles Leclerc warns Ferrari against 'mistakes' as he remains wary of Red Bull after taking Baku pole

Charles Leclerc has urged Ferrari to avoid "mistakes" as he attempts to finally convert a pole position into victory at Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Leclerc will start at the front of the grid for a fourth successive race - and the sixth time in eight rounds this season - after beating Red Bull duo Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen to pole in a thrilling Baku qualifying session on Saturday.

Despite his superb qualifying form, Leclerc, who won two of the first three races of the season, has lost his world championship lead to Verstappen after failing to claim a victory in each of the last four races.

The Monegasque's two most recent failures to convert from pole position were caused by an engine fault he suffered while in a commanding lead in Barcelona, and a strategic error amid changing weather conditions in Monaco.

Asked how he can turn his latest pole to a victory, Leclerc said: "Good start, no mistakes, just try and do what we did in the last races without the mistakes.

"The pace is there, the pace has been there in Barcelona, it has been there in Monaco.

"In Barcelona, it happens what happened and in Monaco we did a mistake and we will learn from it.

"If we do everything perfect tomorrow I think we can bring the win home."

'Confident' Red Bull plan to put 'pressure' on Ferrari

Despite again missing out on pole to Leclerc, Red Bull appeared confident their race pace will allow them to push hard for victory on Sunday.

"They seem to be confident, speaking with Max and Checo, for the race," Leclerc added. "So I don't know if they know something I don't, but I was confident too after P2, the feeling was good on high fuel."

Verstappen took pole in Baku last year before a tyre failure saw him retire from a commanding lead, and said he was hoping for a change of fortune this time around.

"I started the race (on pole) last year thinking it was an unlucky spot," Verstappen said. "So I think if you have the pace it doesn't matter, you will get to the front."

Having controversially triumphed to claim his maiden world title in a heated title battle with Lewis Hamilton last season, Verstappen appears to be aware of the growing expectation at Ferrari as the Italian team's winless streak extends.

"Hopefully as a team we can put pressure on Ferrari and take advantage of that," he added.

Horner: Hopefully we can give them a hard time

Like his drivers, Christian Horner also appeared quietly confident, with the Red Bull team principal expecting their advantage in straight-line speed to pay off on Sunday.

"I thought before qualifying that it was going to be very tight and that over a single lap, Ferrari would have the edge but we have shown so far on Sunday's we have a good and competitive race car," Horner said.

"At a track you can overtake at, hopefully we can give them a hard time tomorrow.

"It is such a long straight here and the DRS is pretty powerful but of course you have to be close enough to use that in the middle sector so it will all be about trying to go with and convert the start."

Perez, who received the additional boost of the announcement of a two-year contract extension following his Monaco victory, is also looking for a second successive win in Baku, after claiming his maiden Red Bull race win in Azerbaijan last season.

"P2 is still a good result for us and tomorrow, if we can get into the mix, it will be good," Perez said.

"I think it is one of those races, make sure you finish and then if you are able to finish without mistakes, you should always be in a good position."

Azerbaijan GP, Provisional Grid

1) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

2) Sergio Perez, Red Bull

3) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

4) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

5) George Russell, Mercedes

6) Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

7) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

8) Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri

9) Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

10) Fernando Alonso, Alpine

11) Lando Norris, McLaren

12) Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

13) Esteban Ocon, Alpine

14) Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo

15) Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo

16) Kevin Magnussen, Haas

17) Alex Albon, Williams

18) Nicholas Latifi, Williams

19) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

20) Mick Schumacher, Haas

