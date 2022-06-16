Formula 1: FIA changes regulations in attempt to combat porpoising amid driver safety concerns

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Craig Slater discusses the news the FIA will take action to reduce porpoising in the interest of safety for the drivers Craig Slater discusses the news the FIA will take action to reduce porpoising in the interest of safety for the drivers

The FIA has introduced new measures in an attempt to combat 'porpoising' amid concerns over Formula 1 drivers' safety, ahead of this weekend's Canadian GP.

The severe bouncing of cars has been an unexpected issue following the introduction of F1's all-new design regulations for 2022, with Mercedes one of the teams worst impacted.

Lewis Hamilton has complained about the problem throughout the season, but with the bumpy Baku street circuit at last weekend's Azerbaijan GP exacerbating the issue and leaving the seven-time world champion in severe pain after the race, F1's rule-making body has taken action.

The technical directive issued by the FIA will force teams struggling with porpoising to alter the setup of their car to protect their drivers, with a limit on the level of "vertical oscillations" being introduced.

The FIA statement said: "Following the eighth round of this year's FIA Formula One World Championship, during which the phenomenon of aerodynamic oscillations ("porpoising") of the new generation of Formula 1 cars, and the effect of this during and after the race on the physical condition of the drivers was once again visible, the FIA, as the governing body of the sport, has decided that, in the interests of the safety, it is necessary to intervene to require that the teams make the necessary adjustments to reduce or to eliminate this phenomenon."

The FIA added that it would also begin an investigation - in consultation with teams - as to how to reduce porpoising in the "medium term".

It was also explained the decision was influenced by concerns over the pain and distraction caused by porpoising potentially distracting drivers and causing high-speed crashes.

Hamilton, along with Mercedes team-mate George Russell and team principal Toto Wolff, had been speaking of safety concerns since the early stages of the season, but with more cars suffering in Baku, almost universal support came from around the paddock.

Several other drivers spoke out, with McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo insisting he was ready to help push through changes to protect his rivals.

However, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner questioned the authenticity of Mercedes' complaints in Baku, claiming the Silver Arrows were trying to force a change in regulations that would help them close the gap on their rivals following a hugely disappointing start to the campaign.

Mercedes have failed to compete with the pace of Red Bull and Ferrari, with porpoising and bouncing repeatedly hampering the eight-time reigning constructors' champions.

'No short-term help for Hamilton'

Sky Sports News' Craig Slater explained the short-term rule changes are unlikely to improve Mercedes' performance.

Hamilton has failed to finish on the podium since the opening race of the season, and is already 88 points behind world championship leader Max Verstappen.

"I don't think this helps, in the short-term, Lewis Hamilton at all," Slater said.

"What they're saying is that you must not allow your car to vibrate like this.

"Teams that don't have a problem with it won't have to make any changes. Teams like Mercedes, whose car bounces up and down, are effectively going to have to raise the height of the car, that will stop the bouncing and it will also slow the car down.

"So, actually, in the shorter term this doesn't look like it's going to help Lewis Hamilton or Mercedes at all."