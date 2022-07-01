W Series Qualifying: Jamie Chadwick seals third pole in a row at Silverstone

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player W Series drivers Alice Powell, Jamie Chadwick, Abbi Pulling, Abbie Eaton, and Sarah Moore explain what means for a British driver to win at the iconic Silverstone circuit. Watch all the action live on Sky Sports F1. W Series drivers Alice Powell, Jamie Chadwick, Abbi Pulling, Abbie Eaton, and Sarah Moore explain what means for a British driver to win at the iconic Silverstone circuit. Watch all the action live on Sky Sports F1.

British driver and W Series leader Jamie Chadwick will start at the front of the grid at her home race of Silverstone on Saturday after taking her third pole position in a row.

With six Brits in the 18-driver W Series all vying to make their mark on their home circuit, it was Abbi Pulling and Alice Powell who looked to be some serious competition for the Jenner Racing driver in the early part of the session.

However, once again, Chadwick managed to find some more speed in the first and third section on the Silverstone track, setting a 1:56.758s to put her ahead of Finnish racing driver Emma Kimilainen in second and fellow Brit Pulling in third.

Chadwick has been dominant throughout all three opening races of the W Series season and will be looking to continue that into Saturday's race to potentially take a seventh successive race victory in F1's undercard.

W Series Race Four: Starting Grid Top Ten 1) Jamie Chadwick, Jenner Racing 2) Emma Kimilainen, Puma 3) Abbi Pulling, Racing X 4) Beitske Visser, Sirin Racing 5) Alice Powell, Click2Drive Bristol Street Motors 6) Fabienne Wohlwend, cortDAO 7) Marta Garcia, cortDAO 8) Abbie Eaton, Scuderia W 9) Sarah Moore, Scuderia W 10) Jessica Hawkins, Click2Drive Bristol Street Motors

Kimilainen, after starting on pole at the opening race in Miami, found momentum once again in the qualifying session, finishing just +0.219s behind Chadwick with Pulling a further +0.554s behind her.

All six British drivers will start in the top ten of the grid, with Alice Powell in fifth, Abbie Eaton in eighth, Sarah Moore in ninth and Jessica Hawkins in tenth.

