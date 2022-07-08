Austrian GP: Sergio Perez penalised for qualifying breach, drops to 13th for Sprint race
Sergio Perez drops from fourth and set to start 13th for Saturday's Sprint race after receiving a penalty for leaving the track without a justifiable reason; watch all the action live on Sky Sports F1 - with the Sprint race at 3.30pm on Saturday, build-up from 2.30pm
Last Updated: 08/07/22 8:48pm
Sergio Perez has been penalised after Austrian GP qualifying and has dropped to 13th position on the grid for Saturday's Sprint race.
Replays showed Perez running wide of the white lines at Turn 8 on his best lap of Q2 but while it was noted by the F1 stewards, the Red Bull driver continued the session and ended qualifying with a provisional fourth spot.
Following qualifying, Perez was summoned to the stewards for an "alleged breach of Article 33.3 of the Formula 1 Sporting Regulations - Leaving the track without a justifiable reason at 17:39" and subsequently had all his lap times from Q3 plus his final lap from Q2 deleted.
That means he is set to start the Sprint from 13th, where his previous best time of Q2 would put him.
In a statement, the FIA said that while Red Bull made the point that leaving the track is not a case of "gaining a lasting advantage" it is "leaving the track without a justifiable reason" which is another section of the rule that is being applied.
New Provisional Grid: Austrian GP Sprint Race
|1)
|Max Verstappen, Red Bull
|2)
|Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
|3)
|Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
|4)
|George Russell, Mercedes
|5)
|Esteban Ocon, Alpine
|6)
|Kevin Magnussen, Haas
|7)
|Mick Schumacher Haas
|8)
|Fernando Alonso, Alpine
|9)
|Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
|10)
|Pierre Gasly, Alpha Tauri
|11)
|Alex Albon, Williams
|12)
|Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo
|13)
|Sergio Perez, Red Bull
|14)
|Yuki Tsunoda, Alpha Tauri
|15)
|Lando Norris, McLaren
|16)
|Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren
|17)
|Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
|18)
|Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo
|19)
|Nicholas Latifi, Williams
|20)
|Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin
As a result, George Russell moves up to fourth, Pierre Gasly is brought into the top 10 and Lewis Hamilton will start the Sprint in ninth.
