Austrian GP Qualifying: Max Verstappen takes pole after Lewis Hamilton and George Russell crash

Max Verstappen took pole in Austrian GP qualifying as both Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell dramatically crashed out in Q3 to ruin what appeared genuine chances of battling for the top positions.

With drivers fighting for grid places for Saturday's Sprint race, Hamilton looked to have pace to compete for pole but lost control of his Mercedes car into Turn 7 and went skidding over the gravel and into the barriers.

With no time on the board, Hamilton will start only 10th in the Sprint.

Remarkably, Russell then caused another red flag on his next flying lap as he spun off into the barriers at the final corner, prompting anguish down in the Mercedes garage as they missed out on a huge opportunity.

Those stoppages left just two minutes on the clock and time for one final flying lap for the remaining eight drivers.

Verstappen was leading heading into a chaotic finale but Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz both went faster than the Red Bull on their laps to raise Ferrari hopes of a one-two.

However, Verstappen kept his nerve on his last lap to post a 1:04.9, just 29 thousandths of a second quicker than Leclerc.

Verstappen's lap led to a huge reaction from his Dutch orange army at Spielberg's Red Bull Ring, while many of the crowd also were cheering Hamilton's crash.

Sergio Perez claimed fourth for Red Bull but will report to stewards after the session for an alleged track limits breach when squeaking through Q2.

That may lead to Russell gaining a place from the fifth he had managed to secure before his crash.

Austrian GP: Qualifying Result, Top 10

1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

3) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

4) Sergio Perez, Red Bull*

5) George Russell, Mercedes

6) Esteban Ocon, Alpine

7) Kevin Magnussen, Haas

8) Mick Schumacher, Haas

9) Fernando Alonso, Alpine

10) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

*reporting to stewards over alleged track limits offence

Hamilton: I'm incredibly disappointed in myself | What was possible for Merc?

All appeared to be going to plan for Mercedes heading into Q3, with their upgraded W13 car continuing the momentum from last weekend's British GP and, in Hamilton's case, looking like a pole contender.

Hamilton had been fastest at the start of Q2 and had similar pace to Verstappen and Leclerc through qualifying.

But the seven-time world champion backed out of his first two flying laps of Q3 - despite good first sectors - and then after starting his third push lap well he had a had a snap of the rear through Turn 7 and went speeding off the track before slamming into the barriers sideways.

"I'm so sorry, guys," said Hamilton on team radio before he got out of the car and thankfully walked away.

"It was a big hit but I am OK," he added to Sky Sports F1 afterwards.

"I am incredibly disappointed in myself ultimately and so sorry to the team who worked so hard to put this car together and I never like to bring it back damaged."

Hamilton said Mercedes were "fighting for the top three" and that he didn't have an answer for the crash.

"I lost the back end into Turn Seven and that was that," he sated.

"I am encouraged for sure, I am encouraged of course to see our performance. We weren't expecting for it to be as close as that today.

"That is a huge positive from the team but I am really quite far back [for the Sprint] so I don't know what is possible from there. Hopefully I can make up for some lost time."

There were five minutes remaining in Q3 after the first red flag but Russell, who was less comfortable than Hamilton with the W13 on Friday, took too much speed out of the final 10th corner and went spinning off into the barriers.

"These two should never beat themselves up because of this situation - crashing out," Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff told Sky Sports F1.

"We've given them a car that wasn't on par for 10 races in a row and now we're starting to come to terms and drive in front, it can happen that you just lose the car.

"I'd rather have a fast car and a qualifying like this than not having the pace to be in the top four."

Verstappen and Leclerc to renew rivalry in the Sprint

Mercedes' exit from qualifying left the door wide open for Red Bull and Ferrari to battle and the Sprint is now set to be a head-to-head between title rivals Verstappen and Leclerc.

Verstappen will start at the front ahead of Leclerc, with the 24-lap Sprint then setting the grid for Sunday's 71-lap Austrian Grand Prix.

All the action will be live on Sky Sports F1, with Practice Two preceding the short race.

Schedule for the rest of the weekend:

Saturday

9.30am: F3 Sprint

11am: Austrian GP Practice Two (session begins 11.30am)

2.30pm: Austrian GP Sprint Build-up

3.30pm: Austrian GP Sprint

4.50pm: F2 Sprint

Sunday

7.30am: F3 Feature Race

9am: F2 Feature Race

12.30am: Grand Prix Sunday: Austrian GP Build-up

2pm: The Austrian Grand Prix

4pm: Chequered Flag: Austrian GP Reaction

5pm: Ted's Notebook

