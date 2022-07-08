Austrian GP: Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc to renew rivalry in Sprint race

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen snatches pole position back from Charles Leclerc which will see him starting first on the grid for Saturday's Sprint Max Verstappen snatches pole position back from Charles Leclerc which will see him starting first on the grid for Saturday's Sprint

Charles Leclerc is ready to "play games" with Max Verstappen in Saturday's Sprint race at the Austrian Grand Prix.

After two dramatic crashes saw the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell ruled out of contention for pole position, Verstappen snatched the fastest time in the dying embers of Friday's shootout.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Charles Leclerc says he will be going for maximum points in the Sprint, but will be going in with a patient mindset Charles Leclerc says he will be going for maximum points in the Sprint, but will be going in with a patient mindset

With the Red Bull taking the advantage into the Sprint, the Ferrari man is ready to "play a bit of games" in order to regain top spot for Sunday's Grand Prix as a Verstappen v Leclerc battle ensues once again.

"Patience will be one thing tomorrow but obviously if there is an opportunity I will go for it," said the Monegasque driver.

"Time management will be a thing, it is a thing, and it is important here.

"I can definitely play a bit of games with the management of the sprint race tomorrow.

"Let's see what is possible. If nothing is possible, then I will just be patient and wait for Sunday."

Despite strong words from Leclerc, Verstappen believes his battles against both Ferraris so far this season will stand him in good stead to face their challenges and be "competitive" in the race.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After qualifying on pole for Saturday's Sprint, Max Verstappen is anticipating a stiff challenge from the Ferraris once again After qualifying on pole for Saturday's Sprint, Max Verstappen is anticipating a stiff challenge from the Ferraris once again

"It was a bit tricky I think, you know, the long wait is never amazing," said Verstappen.

"My Turn One and Three weren't the best so the rest of the lap needed to be pretty spot on to do something.

"I think especially the last sector was a lot better than what I had done before and more on the edge of the track limits.

"It was good, it was close but I knew it was going to be close and of course and it is always nice to just be ahead.

"It has been like this the whole year already, sometimes we (Red Bull) are ahead, sometimes they (Ferrari) are ahead.

"I think the car is good in the race, usually our Qualifying is always a bit of a weak point so I hope, of course, tomorrow it is the same and we are competitive in the race again."

Saturday's Sprint will be live on Sky Sports F1 from 3.30pm, with the race getting underway at 4pm.

Live Formula 1 Live on

Sky Sports F1's live Austrian GP schedule

Saturday

9.30am: F3 Sprint

11am: Austrian GP Practice Two (session begins 11.30am)

2.30pm: Austrian GP Sprint Build-up

3.30pm: Austrian GP Sprint

4.50pm: F2 Sprint

Sunday

7.30am: F3 Feature Race

9am: F2 Feature Race

12.30am: Grand Prix Sunday: Austrian GP Build-up

2pm: The Austrian Grand Prix

4pm: Chequered Flag: Austrian GP Reaction

5pm: Ted's Notebook

F1 2022 heads to Austria this weekend, and the Sprint is back! Join Sky Sports F1 for extensive coverage, with the Sprint race starting at 4pm on Saturday and the race at 2pm on Sunday.