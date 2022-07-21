Sebastian Vettel dismisses McLaren rumours as Daniel Ricciardo says he's 'cleared up' F1 future

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Daniel Riccardo says it 'felt right' to put out a statement confirming that he wanted to continue his contract with McLaren Daniel Riccardo says it 'felt right' to put out a statement confirming that he wanted to continue his contract with McLaren

Sebastian Vettel has given his clearest indication yet that he intends to race in Formula 1 in 2023 - but has dismissed "rumours" of a move to McLaren.

Vettel, a four-time F1 champion who was dropped by Ferrari two years ago, had been mooted to be considering retirement due to Aston Martin and his own struggles.

Asked about his future on Thursday, the German quipped to the media: "I'm racing this weekend, and the next one."

"Obviously I've said that at some point, we will start to talk," he added. "I'm talking to the team.

"I think there's a clear intention to keep going, and we'll see soon where we stand."

Vettel has also been linked with Daniel Ricciardo's seat at McLaren for next season, even though the Australian has insisted he is staying with the team.

"I know obviously some people there, but I think it's just rumours," responded Vettel.

Ricciardo, meanwhile, believes he has "cleared up" his future with a statement on social media.

Amid near-constant rumours about his future with McLaren - particularly after the team signed several IndyCar stars who are aiming for an F1 seat - Ricciardo posted last week that he will see out his McLaren contract until the end of 2023 and that he is not "walking away" from F1.

The eight-time race winner faced the media for the first time since that message at the French GP.

"Obviously putting out a statement from me I think kind of clears it up," he told Sky Sports F1. "That's 100 per cent my words, my intentions.

"I think it felt like it was time to draw a line under it and state my intentions as well because, yes I've got a contract, but people will be like, 'I wonder what he's thinking, does he still want to do it?'. And I 100 per cent still want to do it.

"It felt right."

Sky Sports F1's live French GP schedule

Friday, July 22

10.35am: F2 Practice

12.30pm: French GP Practice One (session starts 1pm)

3.45pm: French GP Practice Two (session starts 4pm)

5.25pm: F2 Qualifying

6.10pm: W Series Qualifying

7pm: The F1 Show

Saturday, July 23

11.45am: French GP Practice Three (session starts 12pm)

1.30pm: W Series Race

2.35pm: French GP Qualifying Build-up

3pm: French Grand Prix Qualifying

4.55pm: F2 Sprint Race

6pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday, July 24

8.30am: F2 Feature Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: French GP Build-up

2pm: The French Grand Prix

4pm: Chequered Flag: French GP Reaction

5pm: Ted's Notebook

5.30pm: French GP Highlights