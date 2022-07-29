W Series Qualifying: Alice Powell takes pole position as Jamie Chadwick starts in fifth

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Alice Powell took a brilliant pole position with championship leader Jamie Chadwick only managing fifth ahead of the Hungarian GP Alice Powell took a brilliant pole position with championship leader Jamie Chadwick only managing fifth ahead of the Hungarian GP

Alice Powell secured pole position at the Hungaroring with Jamie Chadwick finishing in fifth after her worst Qualifying session of the season.

​​​​With two minutes to go, Powell set a storming 1:42.986, Beitske Visser and Nerea Marti finishing within four tenths of the leader to put them in second and third.

In an unusual sight for W Series, Chadwick could not improve with her final lap and will start Saturday's race in fifth, meaning she will have to work her way through the field to secure not only a race win but a potential championship win.

Visser was setting the early pace around the Hungaroring, putting in a 1:44.353 within the first 10 minutes of the session, Emma Kimilainen just +0.099 seconds behind her.

However, their time at the top didn't last for long before Powell and Chadwick took first and second spot on the timesheet, the championship leader cementing herself just +0.060s behind the Click2Drive Bristol Street Motors driver.

As Kimilainen then jumped back to the top of the timesheet, less than a second separated the top 12 drivers as they all pushed the limits of the track dubbed 'Monaco without walls'.

Chadwick, who is bidding for a third straight crown, was the first to enter the 1:43s but Visser and Nerea Marti, less than a minute later, imrpoved the time of the Jenner Racing star.

With the clock ticking down, they were then all usurped by Powell who continued her form from practice to put herself at the front of the grid for the final W Series race before the summer break.

Earlier on Friday, Lewis Hamilton headed down to the W Series teams to meet the drivers and discuss their experiences of racing since the competition was formed in 2019.

