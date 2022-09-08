Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes role 'not what's best' for Daniel Ricciardo and reiterates plans to continue in F1

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton would welcome Daniel Ricciardo at Mercedes but says 'if I was managing him he would be racing' Lewis Hamilton would welcome Daniel Ricciardo at Mercedes but says 'if I was managing him he would be racing'

Lewis Hamilton has cast doubt on Daniel Ricciardo joining Mercedes in any capacity, insisting a reserve driver role is "not what's best" for the Australian, while also re-enforcing that he plans to race on in Formula 1 for some time yet.

After Ricciardo revealed he was open to becoming a reserve with one of F1's top teams in 2023 after his McLaren axing, a report in The Daily Mail suggested Mercedes were eyeing him up, with a view to replacing Hamilton when the seven-time world champion's contract expires.

But asked if Ricciardo, who will be replaced by Oscar Piastri after an underwhelming period at McLaren, would be a good addition as a Mercedes reserve, Hamilton said: "I think he should be racing, personally.

"I think he's far too talented and he's earned the right to be amongst us all racing. If he's part of our team that'd be great, but a third role is not really what's best for him."

Hamilton added of the eight-time race-winner: "If I was managing him, he'd be racing."

Sky Sports News understands there is no ongoing plans for life after Hamilton and they are giving no thought to succession plans.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes have been making so much progress as a team but will have to 'recover the best I can from the back' after picking up engine penalties Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes have been making so much progress as a team but will have to 'recover the best I can from the back' after picking up engine penalties

Hamilton, who will start at the back of the grid at this weekend's Italian GP due to an engine penalty, also poured scorn on Ricciardo replacing him for 2024.

The Englishman, 37, has repeatedly hinted in the last few months that he is considering extending his deal.

"For me, I feel healthier than I've ever felt, I'm feeling fit, I love what I'm doing and I don't plan on stopping any time soon," Hamilton stated on Thursday in Monza.

"My goal is always to be with Mercedes - I signed with them in 1997. I love that we have the long partnership we have, I feel like we are embarking on a lot of really positive things, not only in the sport but outside and I think there's a lot to accomplish together. I want to be a part of that.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes can't get everything right all the time but thinks 'second and fourth still a real positive' after where they started Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes can't get everything right all the time but thinks 'second and fourth still a real positive' after where they started

Ricciardo: I want to race | Russell: Signing would give Merc 'boost'

Ricciardo was long touted as one of F1's best drivers, beating Sebastian Vettel at Red Bull and then challenging Max Verstappen. He still performed well after a shock move to Renault, but his reputation has taken a knock since joining McLaren, where he has been dominated by Lando Norris.

That has seen Ricciardo have his contract terminated by McLaren for 2023, and with few competitive seats available Ricciardo has opened the door to other avenues, including a reserve role.

Ricciardo simply said "no comment" on the Mercedes links, but reiterated his desire to race.

"The truth is I'm keeping every option open, not only for next year but for the future," he said.

"I still don't know what next year looks like. As Lewis said earlier, I do want to be on the grid, I do want to race.

"Although it's certainly been a challenging time in my career, it hasn't taken the love of the sport away from me and that desire to still be here and still compete."

Hamilton's Mercedes team-mate George Russell told reporters: "I've not heard any reports or heard anything but I think Daniel's track record speaks for itself really - he's a driver deserving of a seat on the Formula 1 grid and it would be a real shame for him to not be there next season.

"But obviously from our side having a driver of his calibre joining the team in any capacity would be a real boost. He's a driver I get along with. I just hope he stays on the grid and in the sport."