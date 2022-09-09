Italian GP: Charles Leclerc tops Practice One as Formula 1 pays respects to The Queen

The Formula One paddock paid their respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc was fastest for home favourites Ferrari in Italian GP first practice, as Formula 1 paid its respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

F1, taking place this weekend at Monza, held a minute's silence moments before the session began, which was impeccably observed by drivers and teams in the pit lane and was followed by a short applause.

There have also been tributes to The Queen on many of the cars, and touching words from the sport's leading figures.

On the track, it was Leclerc who topped the timesheets to start the weekend, leading a Ferrari one-two ahead of Carlos Sainz as the under-pressure team showed encouraging pace in front of their home crowd.

Sky Sports Craig Slater shares how Formula One has reacted to the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Mercedes were their closest challengers with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton not far off in third and fourth.

Max Verstappen, on the back of four straight F1 wins to stretch a huge title lead, was only fifth, although had his fastest lap on the soft tyres disrupted by a McLaren.

It was confirmed during the session, meanwhile, that Verstappen will be joining a growing list of drivers with a grid penalty for Sunday's race.

Verstappen has taken his fifth Internal Combustion Engine of the season and so will take a five-place grid penalty, while his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez (10 places) and Ferrari's Sainz (25) will also drop back.

Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali has paid tribute to The Queen following her passing at the age of 96 on Thursday.

Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Mick Schumacher and Yuki Tsunoda also have penalties.

There were two F1 reserves taking part in Practice One, and Anthonio Giovinazzi (Haas) and Nyck de Vries (Aston Martin) finished 18th and 19th, ahead of Williams' Nicholas Latifi.

F1 are expected to pay further tribute to The Queen ahead of Sunday's race.

Practice Two follows on Friday, at 4pm on Sky Sports F1.