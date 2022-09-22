Yuki Tsunoda: AlphaTauri retain Japanese driver for third Formula 1 season in 2023
Yuki Tsunoda will stay with AlphaTauri for 2023 after improving in his second season; Pierre Gasly also has contract for next year but his future up in the air with Alpine interested; Nyck de Vries could join AlphaTauri
Last Updated: 22/09/22 10:40am
Yuki Tsunoda has been retained by AlphaTauri for next season.
The 22-year-old Japanese driver lands a third campaign with Red Bull's sister team after making his Formula 1 debut in 2021.
The identity of Tsunoda's team-mate for 2023 remains uncertain, with current driver Pierre Gasly linked to Alpine.
Dutchman Nyck de Vries, who stood in for Alex Albon at the last round in Monza, has been mooted as a potential replacement for Gasly if the Frenchman leaves AlphaTauri.
F1 contracts: Who's driving where in 2023?
|Red Bull
|Max Verstappen
|Sergio Perez
|Ferrari
|Charles Leclerc
|Carlos Sainz
|Mercedes
|Lewis Hamilton
|George Russell
|Alpine
|Esteban Ocon
|TBC
|McLaren
|Lando Norris
|Oscar Piastri
|Alfa Romeo
|Valtteri Bottas
|TBC
|Haas
|Kevin Magnussen
|TBC
|Aston Martin
|Fernando Alonso
|Lance Stroll
|AlphaTauri
|Pierre Gasly
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Williams
|Alex Albon
|TBC
Tsunoda, who has finished in the top 10 three times this season, with a career best of fourth at last year's finale in Abu Dhabi, said: "I want to say a huge thank you to Red Bull, Honda and Scuderia AlphaTauri for continuing to give me the opportunity to drive in Formula 1.
"Having moved to Italy last year, to be closer to the factory, I really feel part of the team and am glad that I get to carry on racing with them in 2023.
"Of course, our 2022 season isn't over yet and we're still pushing hard in the midfield battle, so I'm fully focused on finishing it on a high and then we will look forward to next year."
Tsunoda is 16th in the standings with 11 points, compared to Gasly's tally of 22.
AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost said: "As we've seen since he joined us last year, Yuki is a very talented driver and has improved a lot this season.
"The pace he has shown recently is clear evidence of a steep learning curve, which proves he deserves a seat in F1, and I still expect some strong results from him in the last six races of 2022.
"As I always say, a driver needs at least three years to fully get to grips with Formula One, so I'm pleased he's been given the time to show his full potential."