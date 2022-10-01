Singapore GP: Charles Leclerc takes pole in thrilling qualifying as Max Verstappen finishes eighth

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Charles Leclerc takes pole for the Singapore Grand Prix after Max Verstappen aborts his final flying lap and will start only eighth! Charles Leclerc takes pole for the Singapore Grand Prix after Max Verstappen aborts his final flying lap and will start only eighth!

Charles Leclerc edged out Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton for pole in a thrilling Singapore Grand Prix qualifying session, as Max Verstappen was left fuming after finishing eighth.

The session built to a dramatic finale as times continued to improve on a drying track, with the top three separated by just half a tenth of a second.

Verstappen, whose track position made him the last driver to have the opportunity to set a time on the improving surface, appeared on course to challenge for pole until Red Bull bizarrely ordered him to abort the lap.

The Dutchman delivered an expletive-laden rant at his team over radio asking what had happened, with confirmation coming after the session that he would have risked having an insufficient amount of fuel remaining on board to meet regulations if he had completed his flying lap and in-lap afterwards.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

