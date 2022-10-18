Daniel Ricciardo: McLaren driver says he 'needs' break from Formula 1 to 'reset' for 2024

Daniel Ricciardo has indicated a lack of options is not the only reason he won't be on the Formula 1 grid in 2023, insisting he "needs" a break from the sport to "reset".

Ricciardo, one of the most popular and arguably fastest drivers of the last decade, confirmed in Japan he won't be racing in F1 next year, something that appeared inevitable after McLaren cancelled his contract early following a prolonged poor run of form alongside Lando Norris.

The Australian's exit has long been put down to the number of seats available - with less competitive teams Williams and Haas the only outfits to show serious interest in the eight-time race winner - although Ricciardo told Sky Sports he is also welcoming the year off after his difficulties.

"It's something I've certainly evaluated since the summer break," said Ricciardo of the news he was leaving the grid.

"I wanted to give it a few races and the more time that passes, the more I feel like it's what I need. Albeit as well the opportunities... there's not really anything in the form of next year!

Daniel Ricciardo (right) has struggled alongside Lando Norris at McLaren this season

"It's part I would like the break and need to reset a little bit, and part 2024 as well, some other things may open up."

Ricciardo is, as mentioned, targeting 2024 to return to F1 and is not interested in other racing series next year.

Instead, he plans to spend more time back home in Australia and is also in the mix for a reserve drive, potentially at Mercedes.

Mercedes have lost current reserve Nyck de Vries to AlphaTauri for 2023 and have welcomed the possibility of having an experienced driver such as Ricciardo in their stable.

"I think that there could be some better opportunities in 2024, so that's really what all this confirms and now where the sights are set," added Ricciardo during the Japanese GP weekend.

"Certainly the plan is still to be involved in F1.

"It's kind of like just hitting pause for a little bit, as I see it - and let's say as far as my F1 career goes the full intention is [to be driving] for '24."

