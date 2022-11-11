Sao Paulo F1 Grand Prix: When to watch practice, the sprint and race live on Sky Sports F1

Get ready for the thrill of Formula 1 in Brazil - live on Sky Sports F1 - as the Sprint weekend format returns for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Sergio Perez edged out Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen to top an extremely tight Sao Paulo Grand Prix first practice on Friday, before a dramatic qualifying session took place.

Kevin Magnussen claimed both his and Haas' first Formula 1 pole in changeable and wet conditions. Magnussen will start on pole on Gene Haas' 70th birthday.

Verstappen will start Saturday's Sprint in second as he looks to deliver another strong weekend and build upon a 14th victory last time out in Mexico City.

The Sao Paulo Grand Prix will then take place on Sunday afternoon and the drivers will duel over 71 laps of the 4.30km Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace.

Haas' Kevin Magnussen capitalised on changeable weather conditions and a red flag to secure the first pole position of his career at the Sao Paulo GP

The key times are:

The Sprint starts at 7.30pm on Saturday, with build-up from 6.30pm

The Grand Prix starts at 6pm on Sunday, with build-up from 4.30pm

Live Sao Paulo F1 GP schedule on Sky Sports F1

Saturday

3.15pm: Sao Paulo GP Practice Two (session starts 3.30pm)

6.30pm: Sao Paulo GP Sprint Build-up

7.30pm: Sao Paulo GP Sprint

8.45pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook

Sunday

4.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Sao Paulo GP Build-up

6pm: THE SAO PAULO GRAND PRIX

8pm: Chequered Flag: Sao Paulo GP Reaction

9pm: Ted's Notebook

9.30pm: Sao Paulo GP Highlights