Sao Paulo F1 Grand Prix: When to watch practice, the sprint and race live on Sky Sports F1
Formula 1 returns to Interlagos hoping for more sprint weekend drama after Lewis Hamilton's comeback drive in 2021; watch whole weekend live on Sky Sports F1 - the Sprint is live on Saturday at 7.30pm while the race will take place at 6pm on Sunday
Last Updated: 11/11/22 9:24pm
Get ready for the thrill of Formula 1 in Brazil - live on Sky Sports F1 - as the Sprint weekend format returns for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
Sergio Perez edged out Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen to top an extremely tight Sao Paulo Grand Prix first practice on Friday, before a dramatic qualifying session took place.
- Magnussen takes shock maiden pole in Sao Paulo after Russell spins in rain
Kevin Magnussen claimed both his and Haas' first Formula 1 pole in changeable and wet conditions. Magnussen will start on pole on Gene Haas' 70th birthday.
Verstappen will start Saturday's Sprint in second as he looks to deliver another strong weekend and build upon a 14th victory last time out in Mexico City.
The Sao Paulo Grand Prix will then take place on Sunday afternoon and the drivers will duel over 71 laps of the 4.30km Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace.
The key times are:
- The Sprint starts at 7.30pm on Saturday, with build-up from 6.30pm
- The Grand Prix starts at 6pm on Sunday, with build-up from 4.30pm
Live Sao Paulo F1 GP schedule on Sky Sports F1
Saturday
3.15pm: Sao Paulo GP Practice Two (session starts 3.30pm)
6.30pm: Sao Paulo GP Sprint Build-up
7.30pm: Sao Paulo GP Sprint
8.45pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook
Sunday
4.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Sao Paulo GP Build-up
6pm: THE SAO PAULO GRAND PRIX
8pm: Chequered Flag: Sao Paulo GP Reaction
9pm: Ted's Notebook
9.30pm: Sao Paulo GP Highlights