Sao Paulo GP Sprint: George Russell wins as Max Verstappen struggles after collision with Carlos Sainz

George Russell triumphed in a thrilling Sprint to lead a Mercedes front-row lockout for Sunday's Sao Paulo Grand Prix, as world champion Max Verstappen struggled to fourth after a collision with Carlos Sainz.

Verstappen took the lead from shock pole-sitter Kevin Magnussen in the early stages as the Haas rapidly fell backwards, but Russell, who started third for Mercedes, had too much pace for the Red Bull and forced his way into the lead on lap 15 before easing to the first victory of his career.

Verstappen, who was one of only two cars not to start the race on soft tyres, then suffered damage as he was passed by Carlos Sainz for second, which allowed Lewis Hamilton to ease past the Dutchman a lap later to take third.

With Sainz facing a five-place grid penalty for taking a new engine this weekend, Mercedes are set to lock out the front row for Sunday's race.

However, Hamilton, along with Daniel Ricciardo and Zhou Guanyu, is under investigation for an infringement on the grid at the start, and could still be penalised.

Sergio Perez came home behind his Red Bull-team Verstappen in fifth, with his rival for second in the drivers' championship Charles Leclerc a place further back in sixth.

Lando Norris, who started fourth, overcame his struggles with illness to finish seventh, while pole-sitter Magnussen took the final point on offer in eighth.

The victory is the first of Russell's F1 career and a first of the season for Mercedes, who will look to add a first full-length triumph of their testing 2022 campaign on Sunday.

The Brit takes eight points for winning the 24-lap race, with the reward for the top eight descending by a point per position.

Sao Paulo GP Sprint Result: Top 10

1) George Russell, Mercedes (8 points)

2) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari* (7 points)

3) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes (6 points)

4) Max Verstappen, Red Bull (5 points)

5) Sergio Perez, Red Bull (4 points)

6) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari (3 points)

7) Lando Norris, McLaren (2 points)

8) Kevin Magnussen, Haas (1 point)

9) Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

10) Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

*faces five-place grid penalty after taking new engine