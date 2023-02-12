Stefano Domenicali exclusive: Formula 1 boss on new teams, FIA drama and 'gagging' drivers

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the full wide-ranging interview between Stefano Domenicali and Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle as the Formula 1 boss delves into several key topics. Watch the full wide-ranging interview between Stefano Domenicali and Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle as the Formula 1 boss delves into several key topics.

In an exclusive interview, Stefano Domenicali has opened up to Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle on the possibility of new teams, new races and a better relationship with the FIA, as the Formula 1 boss shared fascinating insight on several key topics ahead of the 2023 season.

The wide-ranging discussion - which first aired on Sunday night - can be watched in full by clicking the play button above and delves into a variety of news items and issues, which we have condensed below...

Will F1 welcome an 11th team?

Talk of F1 welcoming an 11th team has ramped up in recent months after Andretti partnered with General Motors to signal their intent. The American motorsport giant, though, have ruffled feathers with their approach to gaining entry - accusing teams of "greed" - and Domenicali said other teams who weren't "shouting" also held an F1 interest.

"We are very welcoming of everyone that is bringing value to the racing," Domenicali told Brundle.

"I think we need to respect everyone. There are teams like Mario and Michael Andretti being very vocal about their will to enter Formula 1. But in my view [it is] not smart to say that teams are greedy.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle, Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali criticises Andretti's attempts to get onto the grid. In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle, Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali criticises Andretti's attempts to get onto the grid.

"There are others that are much less vocal that would like to come into Formula 1, so there is a process to respect and we will make sure together with the FIA that the process will be respected.

"There are a lot of dimensions to consider and we don't have to overreact because someone is pushing the system.

"The process will be done seriously in the right way someone is shouting and someone is not shouting."

F1's cost cap: What has to change

The newly-enforced cost cap provided a huge storyline in 2022 - with eventual world champions Red Bull being found guilty of breaching it in October and handed a penalty for this season - and Domenicali has called for a quicker resolution this year.

"What we have discussed together [with the FIA] is for the credibility of the sport, this kind of action to check if everyone is respecting that rule has to be done earlier, rather than later," F1's president and CEO said.

"We are discussing and this is on the FIA's side to make sure it will be done much earlier.

"We see other sport that are taking the financial regulations with too long a time for a reaction, and this is not good."

The relationship with the FIA and Ben Sulayem

Domenicali addressed several topics on this subject, after an off-season of drama at the FIA. First, there was the relationship between rights holders F1 and the governing body.

"With Mohammed Ben Sulayem coming in as a new president last year it was clear that, as normal when there is a new president, there is a manifesto he has to respect because that was his proposition in front of the members that voted him," he explained. "Then there is a need and the time to adjust.

"There's no secret to say that the key of success of our sport is to have everyone doing his job, in the right way for the benefit of the growth of the sport. We all have the interest to make sure the sport is growing.

"We are all united, if someone is not doing the right job there will be a problem."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Craig Slater explains why FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has decided to step back from the day-to-day running of Formula 1. Sky Sports News' Craig Slater explains why FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has decided to step back from the day-to-day running of Formula 1.

Domenicali, though, still expects to work closely with Ben Sulayem despite him no longer being directly involved with F1.

"We discussed with him. He is the president of the FIA - it is a big role, he has many championships. I'm expecting to be in touch with him in order to discuss the future of our sport."

One area he said the FIA did need to improve was race management. Asked by Brundle about controversies such as the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP and the 2022 Japanese GP, Domenicali agreed it must be 'tidied up'.

"These things shouldn't happen and, for the value of the sport, we have to make sure everyone is doing their job."

Will drivers be allowed to speak freely?

One of the FIA's new rules for 2023 is that drivers cannot make "political, religious and personal statements" without prior approval. This has angered drivers already, and Domenicali said he supports the drivers' freedom to speak out on issues - he doesn't wish to "gag" drivers - while admitting they have to be wary of political statements.

"We were the one with WeRaceAsOne to create discussion using our platform the right way. I do not believe [it is about] preventing the driver from communicating with the community - it is a matter of respect.

"What I don't like, was when you want to say something to attack another one, that is wrong. But there is also respect for the partners you are working with. You need to be balanced.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Williams Racing driver Alex Albon wants FIA clarification over political statements as he believes the drivers use their voices in the correct manner when addressing certain issues. Williams Racing driver Alex Albon wants FIA clarification over political statements as he believes the drivers use their voices in the correct manner when addressing certain issues.

"No one will put any barrier on that unless you're going to be political, because we're in a sport dimension, but to highlight the attention around certain subjects that are at the centre of discussion of today, that will be no problem in my opinion and I'm sure the FIA share that view.

"I would say there will be no change in what has been done in F1, giving the chance for us to talk about something more than the sport in the right way. There are places where you can do it, but there is respect for your partners."

The full interview also sees Domenicali chat about his regrets, Ferrari, whether F1 is for sale, female drivers and much more. The 2023 season is all live on Sky Sports F1, starting with pre-season testing on February 23-25 and the opening Bahrain GP on March 3-5.