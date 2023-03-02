Fernando Alonso plays down Aston Martin podium hopes at F1 season-opening Bahrain GP despite rivals' expectations

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso praises the team's ambition this season and is hopeful their work will be reflected at the season-opening Bahrain GP Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso praises the team's ambition this season and is hopeful their work will be reflected at the season-opening Bahrain GP

Fernando Alonso has played down his hopes of scoring podium finishes early in the 2023 Formula 1 season, despite rivals insisting Aston Martin will be "in the mix" at this weekend's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Alonso is set to make his Grand Prix debut for Aston Martin after leaving Alpine, who finished fourth - three places above his new team - in last season's constructors' standings, and appears to have had his decision vindicated after an impressive pre-season showing last week.

Aston Martin's pace during the three-day test was such that many have tipped two-time world champion Alonso to challenge at the front of the grid, with the likes of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton saying on Thursday that they expect to be competing with the Spaniard.

"We will give our best in the race, but that (a podium finish) is not the target for us, to be honest," Alonso said.

"We need to keep learning about the car - only two days of testing on a completely new car, new package. The top three teams were in another league last year, they were sometimes even lapping the fourth team, and basically only seven cars finish on the same lap. So we cannot make that kind of a step only in one winter.

"I think we are very happy with the car, but we have to keep our feet on the ground and keep working on this good baseline."

Aston Martin chairman and owner Lance Stroll has invested heavily in an attempt to push the team towards the front of the grid, with technical director Dan Fallows having joined from Red Bull, and his deputy Eric Blandin from Mercedes.

Stroll's approach finally appears to be paying off, but Alonso has hinted that 2024 might be a more realistic target for challenging the likes of reigning constructors' champions Red Bull, along with Ferrari and Mercedes, at the front of the grid.

"I have no idea where we are in terms of position. But this car, the aim was to make a step forward, which I think we did," said Alonso, whose team-mate Lance Stroll has been passed fit to drive in Bahrain after missing pre-season testing with a wrist injury.

"It was very encouraging, the results from the test and the feeling from the car, but this is just the start. This car will change dramatically during the season - that's the plan.

"I heard from the team that two-thirds from this car will change during the season, so we want to have a good baseline, a good platform to develop the car during 2023, and maybe fight for something bigger next year, but it's step by step."

Hamilton: Aston Martin fully in the fight | Max: They looked very positive

In contrast to Aston Martin's impressive testing display was that of Mercedes, whose struggles have led some to predict they could find themselves behind the green car of Alonso in Bahrain.

Despite providing a potential additional challenge as he seeks a record eighth drivers' title, Hamilton says he is "really happy" to see Aston Martin having "taken such a step forward".

"They are, as far as we know, fully in the fight," Hamilton said.

"It looks like they're very, very strong, whether they're fighting right at the front, we'll find out over the next day or so.

"I can't say whether they are ahead of us or behind us. I was always hoping there would be more than two or three teams in the mix, so that's a positive."

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen, who is going for a third successive title, has also been impressed by Aston Martin's development.

"They looked very positive," Verstappen said. "In general, if you look at the team, they have a real desire in getting to the front.

"They've hired a lot of good people, so it will be interesting to see where they will be - not only now but in the coming races and years. I think they had a very positive start."

Leclerc, who finished second to Verstappen in last year's world championship and is currently seen as the Dutchman's biggest threat for the 2023 title, also thinks there will be a new team competing at the front.

"I think they will be in the mix," Leclerc said. "They will definitely fight at the top, at least."

