Bahrain GP: Fernando Alonso pips Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton in Practice Three ahead of pole fight

Fernando Alonso edged out Max Verstappen in final practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix to set up a thrilling and unpredictable first battle for pole position of the season, which may also involve Mercedes.

Alonso, backing up his stunning form from Friday evening, topped Verstappen's best time on the soft tyres by five thousandths of a second towards the end of the hour-long session in the baking Sakhir heat.

Sergio Perez was a tenth back in the other Red Bull, just ahead of a much-improved Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton had earlier led practice and finished fourth, just two-tenths off Alonso's marker.

Charles Leclerc was fifth in the lead Ferrari ahead of George Russell in the other Mercedes, hinting at an epic four-team battle for the front positions in qualifying, which starts at 3pm live on Sky Sports F1.

"This is just absolutely thrilling," said Sky Sports F1's Nico Rosberg.

"Fernando Alonso, 41 years old in an Aston Martin that was just nowhere last year... and suddenly they're fighting right up there.

"Everyone was going for it in that session. This is going to be so interesting in qualifying.

"Max did make a bit of a mistake at the last corner. But that gap, is just nothing."

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Aston Martin's Lance Stroll were next, while F1's new 'best of the rest' position - ninth - was filled by the McLaren of rookie driver Oscar Piastri, four places ahead of team-mate Lando Norris.

The Alpines sandwiched the McLarens, along with Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu, while the Haas cars fell well out of the top-10 after shooting up into fifth in Friday's second practice.

Nyck de Vries was last for AlphaTauri before the opening qualifying session of F1 2023, which will set the grid for Sunday's race.

Bahrain GP Practice Three Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:32.340 2) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.005 3) Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.106 4) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.215 5) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.284 6) George Russell Mercedes +0.391 7) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.579 8) Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.605 9) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.705 10) Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.724 11) Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.776 12) Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +0.840 13) Lando Norris McLaren +0.862 14) Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.041 15) Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1.083 16) Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.135 17) Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.289 18) Logan Sargeant Williams +1.325 19) Alex Albon Williams +1.542 20) Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri +1.742

Formula 1 is back! Watch the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix live on Sky Sports F1 this weekend. Sunday's race begins at 3pm, with build-up from 1.30pm.